How long should I isolate after I test positive for COVID?

Two and a half years and counting. That’s how long the pandemic has wreaked havoc on individuals, communities, health systems and every aspect of our society.
With the start of the next school year on the horizon, Dr. Emily Landon, chief health care epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said isolating/quarantining has become important again with the BA. 5 variant being the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It’s gonna be a tough six weeks or so with BA. 5 and the continuing ongoing spread,” she said. “We’re seeing variants come out faster and faster. And there’s no reason why we should expect that to stop. I think we’re gonna see more variants, more disruption, and more difficulty with absenteeism.”
Given that, CDC guidance says one needs to isolate for at least five days from the onset of symptoms. And if you are feeling better by day six, you may return to regular activities, but you must wear a mask 100% of the time outside of the house and around others. If you test positive on day six, you should stay in isolation until day 10.
“I think we all understand that people are not wearing masks days six to 10, and that’s a problem,” Landon said. “If you’re unvaccinated, we really think you probably need 10 days — all evidence suggests. We found 80% of people were still positive on days five and six. Those rapid antigen tests, at the end of illness are pretty good and go along with contagiousness. That’s what Dr. Fauci did. He didn’t return to work and outside his house until his rapid antigen test was negative.”
Landon recommends having rapid antigen tests stocked to make sure that they’re at the ready for testing during a positive COVID test.
“Evidence shows that 80% of people are negative on day eight,” Landon said of recent research. “If you only got one antigen test on hand, save it for day eight and test then. Hopefully, it will be negative. If not, your line should either be decreasing and less bright. And then you could feel pretty confident that tomorrow you’ll be better. If you really need to get back to work and you only got one or two tests, wait until day eight to start testing.”
Landon does say there are those people who test positive weeks after a diagnosis, but that positivity usually shows with PCR tests. She said PCR tests are much more sensitive and can pick up tiny amounts of coronavirus, including virus debris in the sputum. Landon said in the beginning of illness, the best way to tell if you’ve got COVID is to use a PCR test. If you want to know when you’re no longer contagious, the best thing to use is a rapid antigen test.
“The vast majority of people are no longer contagious after day eight or nine, and most people are better and able to return to work. Historically, if you’re not immunocompromised after day 10, we’re really not seeing very much spread from those individuals. We are seeing spread from people who come back on day six who are positive and who are not wearing masks.”
Landon says this moment is a real test for all people to prove that we can limit spread by being careful without a mask mandate.
“If our workplaces want to be able to continue operating, the best way to do that is for people to wear masks indoors, and when they’re up close in crowded events, even outside,” Landon said. “The choices here are either we take a few measures to live with this disease and allow everybody to continue having their lives basically the way it was before or we put up with tons of absenteeism and businesses having problems keeping their doors open and needing to staff up a lot more to account for the fact that people are now going to be absent a lot.”
In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. The two Democrats say the Senate will vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory they can claim in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August. Unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seems certain.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea. State media reported Kim made such a warning in a Wednesday speech marking the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Some experts say Kim's threats were apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country suffering pandemic-related economic difficulties. Kim also called South Korea's new president “a confrontation maniac” who’s gone further than past South Korean leaders. Some observers expect more North Korean threats before the United States and South Korea hold military drills the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
President Joe Biden’s initial effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems had a price tag of $4 trillion. And it stalled in Congress. A much slimmer but still substantial compromise package costing $739 billion is now being considered by lawmakers. With strategies aimed at inflation-fighting health care, climate change and deficit reduction, the new measure appears headed toward quick votes in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate. A major component is allowing the Medicare program to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. That could save the federal government some $288 billion over 10 years, money that would help seniors pay for their medications.
President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor says in a letter Sunday that the president “continues to feel well” and will keep on working from the executive residence. After Biden tested positive on Saturday, he canceled upcoming plans to travel and hold in-person events. He's isolating for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The 79-year-old Biden first tested positive on July 21. He was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid and he had ended his isolation on Wednesday.