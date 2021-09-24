Hospitals are required to post their pricing data online. Is it actually helpful?

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County’s two local hospitals are not among those facing up to $2 million in fines from the federal government regarding price transparency rules.

Neither Carle BroMenn nor OSF St. Joseph medical centers have been identified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid as being “non-compliant” with a Jan. 1 requirement aimed at increasing consumer choice in health care.

Called the “Price Transparency Rule” or the “Rule” by CMS, the requirement specifies that all hospitals publish at least 300 "shoppable" charges and all costs related to them — like getting an X-ray or a colonoscopy done — along with prices for cash-paying customers and prices negotiated with insurance companies.

"We believe consumers should be able to know, long before they open a medical bill, roughly how much a hospital will charge for items and services it provides," the agency said in a statement.

Since then, CMS has sent more than 100 warning letters to hospitals the agency has deemed noncompliant with the regulation.

Representatives from both hospitals in the Twin Cities told The Pantagraph that they have not been contacted by CMS regarding any violations.

Both hospitals, via their respective websites, offer downloadable Excel files that compare rates for certain procedures, as well as price estimator tools.

But compliance doesn’t mean easy to use, easy to read, or easy to understand — and industry groups as well as price transparency activists say they realize this.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Health and Hospital Association said making the data available doesn’t mean it’s possible for consumers to get an accurate read on what their health plan will cover at a particular hospital for a particular service.

"All of the different health (insurance) plans have different names and labels for various services, so it's not easy for consumers to compare prices or charges for services without names and the labels of the particular services," IHA’s Danny Chun said. "They aren't the same."

Chun also said requiring hospitals to make this data available on their websites requires a diversion of significant resources to what is, essentially, an IT effort, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's very complex, it's not an easy thing to do,” he said. “We're in the middle of a pandemic, and yet they are working on this and devoting enormous amounts of staff and resources to comply with the requirements.”

IHA and its national counterpart, the American Hospital Association, have been sending the federal government requests for rule clarification and standardization. A lack of universal understanding about what, for instance, CMS means when it says price files should be “machine-readable,” has left some hospitals involuntarily noncompliant, he said.

Depending upon whether or not CMS goes through with a proposed plan to fine noncompliant hospitals next year, those found in violation of the rule could face a series of fines, ranging from a $10 per bed per day charge for noncompliance to up to $2 million in one year.

But critics of the health care industry say that few hospitals are truly publishing data that meets the intention of the law, which is to make pricing information accessible.

A small Washington D.C.-based activist group called PatientRights Advocate decided to conduct its own internal audit of 500 sample hospital websites across the U.S. and deemed just 5.6% of them as being “compliant” with transparency requirements.

(None of the hospitals included in the group's report were in McLean County, but it did designate Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana as noncompliant per its standards. Spokeswoman Lisa Slater told The Pantagraph "all of Carle Health is in compliance" with CMS standards.)

Industry groups like the AHA and its Illinois chapter have called the study flawed, saying it bypassed CMS’ actual standards, rendering its results irrelevant.

Chun argued that deeming a hospital noncompliant for only providing zeros in some price lists, for instance, was unfair since a hospital "might not have negotiated a rate with insurance companies" for a particular service.

One thing that both industry voices and price transparency voices do agree on, however, is that whether or not a hospital is compliant with CMS, price estimator tools and spreadsheets detailing charges reveal — at best — only a ballpark figure on what a patient might actually pay.

"What we always recommend is that if you're covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield or Aetna, or Cigna — call your health plan," IHA's Chun said. "Tell them what you want to do, tell them which hospital you're going to go to, tell them which doctors you use, and they can help you estimate what you're going to actually pay."

