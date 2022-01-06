Heartland College plans vaccine clinics

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is planning four vaccine clinics over the next two months. The clinics are open to the community at large.

The clinics are scheduled for:

Jan. 18, noon to 7 p.m.

Jan. 19, noon to 7 p.m

Feb. 8, noon to 7 p.m.

Feb. 9, noon to 7 p.m.

The clinics are walk-in, although an advanced registration option may be added later, said Heartland spokesperson Steve Fast. Walk-ins would still be accepted.

Anyone older than five can attend the clinics, although children will need parent or guardian authorization. The clinics include both initial vaccinations and booster doses.

The clinics are being held in room 2413 in the Student Commons Building on Heartland's Raab Road campus. The SCB is on the west side of the campus.

Heartland also offers COVID testing through the SHIELD program, which is open to the public.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.