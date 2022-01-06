 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Heartland College plans vaccine clinics

  • 0
111711-blm-loc-1clinic (copy)

Lisa Hanson, left, a sixth-grader in Olympia schools, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Ana Kuta, a public health nurse with the McLean County Health Department, during a clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on Nov. 16, 2021. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they're eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that's ripping through the country.

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is planning four vaccine clinics over the next two months. The clinics are open to the community at large.

The clinics are scheduled for:

  • Jan. 18, noon to 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 19, noon to 7 p.m
  • Feb. 8,  noon to 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 9, noon to 7 p.m.
At Illinois pop-up COVID testing sites, some customers find 'Wild West'

The clinics are walk-in, although an advanced registration option may be added later, said Heartland spokesperson Steve Fast. Walk-ins would still be accepted. 

Watch now: McLean County COVID numbers continue spike

Anyone older than five can attend the clinics, although children will need parent or guardian authorization. The clinics include both initial vaccinations and booster doses. 

Watch now: McLean County adds 874 cases amid testing spike

The clinics are being held in room 2413 in the Student Commons Building on Heartland's Raab Road campus. The SCB is on the west side of the campus. 

Heartland also offers COVID testing through the SHIELD program, which is open to the public. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The best home gym equipment, according to fitness experts

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The latest health events in Central Illinois

The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Watch now: COVID-19 disruptions loom over start of Chicago schools

Watch now: COVID-19 disruptions loom over start of Chicago schools

Public school students in Chicago returned to classes Monday after winter break, but the latest COVID-19 surge has escalated a fight between the district and teachers union over safety protocols that could disrupt classes in the nation's third-largest district later this week.

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.

Watch Now: Related Video

The best home gym equipment, according to fitness experts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News