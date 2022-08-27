Heart disease is the top killer of Central Illinoisans. But what's being done?

Editor's note: This story is part of a series examining top causes of death in Central Illinois. Future reporting will explore issues related to cancer, stroke and COVID-19.

Related coverage:

Anthony Coburn was a family man.

He was a truck driver, a hard worker who loved to laugh.

“His sense of humor is one of the things I truly miss. He could make anybody laugh,” said his daughter, Jasmine Coburn of Decatur.

The elder Coburn was just 43 when he died of congestive heart failure in 2007. To some degree, his daughter said, Anthony Coburn saw it coming.

He knew he had two holes in his heart, and he had been prescribed multiple medications. A week before he passed, he was being treated by cardiologists at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, who warned he needed a pacemaker put in soon. The appointment was scheduled for the day after his death.

But he was also tired, his daughter said. Physically and mentally tired. Work could be stressful and so could worrying about his health.

“He knew. I just don’t think he wanted to pass in a hospital,” Jasmine Coburn said. “I hate to say this, but I think he just kind of overlooked it and wasn't smart about that decision.”

Anthony Coburn was one of nearly 600,000 Illinoisans who died of heart disease from 1999 to 2020.

CDC data speaks

The top three causes of death for Central Illinois are diseases of the heart, cancer and cerebrovascular disease or stroke, according to a review of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The same three causes also rank at the top for the state and nation as a whole when looking at the period from 1999 to 2020. However, this region has a higher occurrence of deaths related to heart disease than both national and state averages.

Lee Enterprises Central Illinois reporters analyzed data for 16 counties across the region, including Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford.

The data shows that 596,637 Illinoisans died of heart diseases over the analysis period. In the most recent year available, 2020, that number reached over 27,000.

To put that in perspective, 214 out of every 100,000 people in Illinois died over the period. This is called the “crude rate,” or number of deaths per 100,000. Nationally, the crude rate for heart disease is 211 for every 100,000 people.

Central Illinois' rate is higher than both averages, with 250 people dying of heart disease out of every 100,000.

The data is imperfect. Cause of death is identified by doctors on a section of a person's death certificate, according to the CDC. In many cases, especially with the elderly population and patients with multiple, chronic conditions, multiple factors lead to a person’s death.

Additionally, the CDC data does not account for the deaths of undocumented residents.

Still, physicians and medical experts who spoke to Lee Enterprises confirmed that heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the region.

Funding heart health

Heart disease has killed more Illinoisans over the 21-year period than cancer, liver disease and homicide, data shows. Despite this, a search for state resources devoted to the problem did not yield clear answers.

An Illinois Department of Public Health official said on Wednesday that “there is no state funding" for heart disease, diabetes or stroke.

“That is the challenge,” said Karen Mancera-Cuevas, deputy director of the IDPH office of health promotion. “We are dependent on federal funding in order to do statewide reach; there's currently no state funds. Sometimes if there is state funds, we can then go to a local health department, go to selected communities with those appropriations. Because we only have federal funding, our approach has to then be more on a broader scale.”

Mancera-Cuevas said heart disease is a priority for the state. However, she said she did not know when the state last provided funding to address heart disease.

On Friday, IDPH spokesman Michael Claffey clarified that there is a program jointly funded by state and federal resources that aims to address heart disease as part of a larger program for women's health.

The Illinois WISEWOMAN Program (Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for WOMen Across the Nation) extends preventive health services to women who are participants of the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. The "overall goal," however, is improving access to heart disease prevention services, Claffey said in an email.

The program is funded at $2.5 million in federal dollars over five years with an $825,000 state match.

In previous years, it appears, more resources may have been devoted to the issue.

An IDPH website indicates the “Illinois Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Program” once existed, providing resources including the state’s plan to address heart disease and stroke, descriptions of warning signs and risk factors, and demographic information about heart attacks.

However, the site and program appear to be inactive. Former Gov. Bruce Rauner, who left office in early 2019, remains listed at the top of the page.

An email sent to the provided contact for the program was marked as undeliverable, with an automatic reply indicating that the provided address was not correct or no longer active. A call to the phone number listed for the program was directed to the Division of Chronic Disease.

IDPH officials said they could not provide any information regarding the Illinois Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Program or when it was last funded.

Some federal funding is available. Illinois was expected to receive about $2.3 million in funding for fiscal year 2021 to target prevention and management of diabetes, heart disease and stroke, according to a state budget report.

The CDC, which health officials described as a key provider of federal funding, awarded the state $961,011 in heart disease and stroke funding under a five-year cooperative agreement beginning in 2018.

The department uses federal CDC funds to focus on education and awareness regarding heart disease and heart health, partnering with universities, hospitals and the American Heart Association, officials said.

However, because the funds were issued through a grant, Mancera-Cuevas said the state does not necessarily work with individual local health departments. "The CDC is very prescriptive to have statewide reach," she said.

The American Heart Association, or AHA, works closely with the department as a donor-funded nonprofit health agency, especially advocating for initiatives that encourage healthy choices.

Lauren Peters, the association's Illinois Government Relations director, said while “there is always room for improvement” when it comes to state support for heart health, IDPH and AHA are “hand-in-hand partners.”

She said the association takes a "holistic approach" alongside the American Diabetes Association, American Cancer Society, hospitals and the state.

The state health department "does a great job of making the connections and allowing for the resources to be given to every individual hospital and clinic," she said, "and AHA and American Stroke Association obviously play a heavy role in it."

The McLean County Health Department, in conjunction with several local medical entities, recently released the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. While the 86-page plan does list access to care and a healthy lifestyle as two of the top three needs, heart disease fell at No. 4.

“The McLean County Community Health Council did not feel that there was a compelling reason to eliminate one of the health issues that ranked in the top three. The council did discuss that improving access to care may possibly also improve health outcomes for heart disease, particularly in areas of high socioeconomic needs,” according to the assessment.

What is a heart attack?

Heart disease and heart attacks are a matter of blood flow.

“When we look at cardiovascular disease and what causes heart attacks, we look at something called the endothelium, and that's the inside lining of the blood vessels,” said Dr. Beth Tumilty, a cardiologist at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

Plaque can build up in the cardiovascular system, lining vessel walls and blocking the flow of blood, Tumilty said.

If blood does not flow, the major organs do not receive oxygen and cease to function.

“Plaque doesn’t cause any symptoms unless you have a 70% narrowing or greater,” she said. “This is not to scare people, but there’s plenty of people walking around with 30% narrowing, 40% narrowing, 50% narrowing.”

People who are otherwise healthy may not know that they have blockage, Tumilty said.

“To fail a stress test, you really have to have over 70% blockage or greater,” she said. But even less blockage can “break off and cause a heart attack.”

William Scanlon, trial court administrator at the McLean County Law and Justice Center, said similar blockage nearly cost him his life. It happened on May 10, 2017, when he was 51 years old.

He experienced common symptoms that day but still tried to mow the lawn. He did not have his cardiac event until he was already in bed.

“I had a full-code heart attack. Stop breathing, my heart stopped,” said Scanlon, of Hudson. “No pulse. Dead for about eight, nine minutes before they revived me.”

Scanlon did not know it at the time, but he had nearly 100% blockage in two major blood vessels.

“And that's what caused it. (It) was all bad diet, fat, (and) a little genetics,” he said.

Risk factors

Cardiologists and medical professionals agreed the prevalence of heart disease is multifaceted, with no single reason to account for Central Illinois’ rate of heart disease death surpassing the state and national rate.

Some risk factors, such as age and genetics, cannot be modified. But several experts said other factors can be controlled, including high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking and obesity with lack of physical activity.

Tumilty said she’s noticed a shift in the heart patient population in the last 20 years from cigarette smokers to patients — mostly men — with a family history of early heart attack, low levels of “good cholesterol” and high levels of triglycerides.

The latter two are also symptoms of poor diet, obesity and diabetes, she said.

Higher rates of these modifiable risk factors are likely contributing to Central Illinois’ high rates of death from heart disease, said Dr. Patrick Murphy, a cardiologist at Hospital Sisters Health System St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

Dr. Vijay Roy, a cardiologist at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph in Bloomington and Saint James in Pontiac, also said dietary habits and lack of physical activities could contribute to the gap, considering the typical Midwest diet is “very rich in saturated fat and salt.”

Another factor: time. Patients in rural areas can face longer waits for care in urgent situations.

State Rep. Dan Brady, who served as McLean County coroner for eight years before joining the Illinois General Assembly, said early in his career he rode in an ambulance as part of his role as a funeral director in Bloomington.

In addition to much of Central Illinois being rural, Brady noted McLean County is the largest county by land mass, which could contribute to the fatality of heart attacks.

“A number of those smaller communities in particular struggle for EMT, paramedic service help when it comes to staffing their ambulances,” said Brady, a Republican who is running for secretary of state against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias.

“When someone is down from a cardiac episode … medical care as soon as possible obviously has the greatest impact for a better outcome," Brady said. "Rural can certainly mean longer wait, the greater potential for a negative outcome is.”

Access to care

Jim Gray suffered a heart attack on June 6.

In the two months leading up to that day, he had been so fatigued his wife called him “a dead man walking.”

Now three months later with stints in place, he is active, learning to eat more vegetables and working with physicians and nurses at the cardiac rehabilitation center at St. Joseph’s.

“I feel good and I’m able to do almost everything I want to do,” said Gray, 85, of Bloomington.

He worked with his insurance company to ensure that most costs for his hospital stays would be covered. When the new Bloomington-Normal YMCA opens adjacent to the hospital, his health insurance will cover a Silver Sneakers membership so he can continue to work on his physical health.

But not everyone can afford to receive lifesaving care or the health insurance to cover it.

Higher levels of poverty in Central Illinois can correlate with poor health and affect everything from whether a patient understands how to take medications as prescribed to whether they have health insurance, said Dr. Madhu Jyothinagaram, a specialty care cardiologist at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

“A lot of processed food tends to be cheap, and good food tends to be more expensive,” he said. “I have patients who complain that, ‘Hey, I have a limited income, and what you’re telling me to buy is expensive.’”

Poverty and socioeconomic status are what doctors call “social determinants of health,” conditions that experts say can affect the health of the population.

These factors can also affect whether a patient has insurance. Health care advocates say lack of coverage affects thousands of Illinois who struggle with insurance accessibility and affordability.

“We in the state of Illinois right now have approximately 980,000 individuals that qualify for low-cost to no-cost health insurance that are not currently enrolled,” said Peters, from the heart association.

The association and state health officials have worked together on an Easy Enrollment program, through which Illinoisans will have the option to mark on their 2022 tax form that they want to be notified of whether they qualify for low- to no-cost health insurance. The state will then work with the individual or family to enroll in Medicaid or insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

“So much of the issue right now is … just making sure the individuals actually have the health insurance that they need," Peters said, "so that they will go to hospital and that they will get the coverage that they need before it's too late."

Similar issues led to the creation of the Community Health Care Clinic in Normal. Executive Director Mike Romagnoli said the clinic has provided medical services for the uninsured since the 1990s after doctors said they were seeing patients in the Emergency Department for chronic issues because "they had nowhere to go for comprehensive care."

To qualify for services, patients must earn less than 185% of the federal poverty level, or about $51,000 a year for a family of four.

Romagnoli said the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare at the time of its passage, did little to solve the systemic problem of an uninsured population. Low-cost plans are available, but they can leave enrollees with high deductibles.

Routine preventative care is the most effective way to prevent a major cardiac event, Romagnoli said. But with high deductibles, patients are less likely to seek that care.

Another barrier to access is language. Many Central Illinoisans speak English as a second language, including much of Romagnoli’s clientele.

“Some people come in here with a stack of papers and say: ‘I was in the ER. I know something happened, but I don’t know what,’” he said.

Susana Calderon, an assistant professor of nursing at Illinois State University Mennonite College of Nursing, works closely with the care clinic in Normal as part of her research regarding the barriers the Latinx community faces in accessing health care.

“This population, as you know, is growing,” said Calderon, who has a doctorate in nursing.

What is being done?

In the face of these challenges, Roy said, education plays a key role in preventing fatal heart disease, and "prevention is the best cure that we have.”

“It starts with, not even in the early school, but at home. When parents are eating healthy, when patients are aware about it, this is the best thing,” he said. “We have to educate more and more and more about what is a healthy diet, and what are the side effects of the food we are eating these days, why it is not healthy.”

Roy also noted he takes time to make sure his patients understand the risk factors, their treatment and his medical recommendations, instead of just treating their symptoms.

“Sometimes still, in spite of all that, insistent on all these things, patients do not get it. So repetition,” he said.

“It has to, somehow, we need it to penetrate into the community.”

As part of its education and advocacy, the heart association has worked to implement “Get with the Guidelines,” an in-hospital program for improving care by promoting “consistent adherence to the latest scientific treatment guidelines.”

The program “tries to take a holistic approach of helping the hospitals from the moment that someone calls 911, to the moment that they have now left the hospital as an outpatient,” Peters said. “If you're a part of the Get With The Guidelines program, as a hospital or a clinic, you have access to all this data of what's the best procedures, medicine, having delay in heart attack failure or heart failure while you're in the EMS.”

Several hospitals across Central Illinois use Get With the Guidelines, including St. Joseph in Bloomington, Carle BroMenn in Normal, DMH and St. Mary’s in Decatur.

Brandy Grove, manager of philanthropy at the Prairie Heart Foundation, said the foundation helps fund continued health education both for patients and for providers.

Prairie Cardiovascular’s Primary Research and Education Cooperative also conducts research studies to improve patient outcomes, Grove said.

Many of the foundation’s donors are former patients, she added.

“They're happy to be alive,” she said. “They're happy that they have more birthdays and Thanksgivings and Christmases and time with their family.”

Before it's too late

Jasmine Coburn was about to turn 13 when her father died. After his death, Coburn said, she developed anxiety.

“I was so scared to even leave my mom at that point because it gave me anxiety,” she said. “Being that age, you think that everybody's going to either pass or leave you.”

Now nearly 30, Coburn is a first-time mother to a 4-month-old daughter, and the anxiety she felt after her father’s death is still with her. These days, she spends much of her time worrying about her daughter’s health.

“Every time we go to the doctor, I do fear that I'm going to hear the worst.”

Like many of her other family members, Coburn was spurred to reevaluate her lifestyle after her father’s untimely death. She makes sure to regularly see her primary care physician and does the same for her daughter. Anxiety about her health keeps her coming back.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said he has seen a number of deaths he believes could have been prevented had people taken measures like seeing their physician.

“(Men) are notorious for not wanting to go to the doctor and be checked out,” he said. “I find that when I get medical history, that people a lot of times haven’t gone to the doctor because they don’t want to hear something bad or maybe they don’t think there will be something bad”

Schniers said the reasons behind not seeing a physician can vary, including lack of money, bad insurance and fear of doctors. While he understands those motivations, the coroner said they can have fatal outcomes.

“I usually say when it’s your time, it’s your time, but that’s not always the case,” Schniers said, recommending patients be well-versed in their family health history, as well.

Coburn said trust in her primary care physician is key to easing her health anxieties.

The relationship between patient and primary care physician is often “underserved” in Central Illinois, said Murphy, the St. Mary’s cardiologist.

“People need to have a primary care physician and see them on a routine basis because that's how you catch things,” he said.

Most acute care medicine in the United States is corrective and not preventative, he said. But it’s early detection and preventative care, like healthy eating and active living, from as early as elementary school age that can best fight heart disease.

Dr. Karen Wiarda, a cardiologist at Carle Heart and Vascular Institute in Mattoon who is certified in lifestyle medicine, said the right diet and lifestyle can reverse the effects of heart disease.

“When we look at all the classic risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, tobacco abuse, high stress, high cholesterol — all of those things come with poor diet, lack of exercise, increased stress and so I really, really 100% believe that people need to really focus on changing their diet and increasing their exercise and stopping tobacco use and get really focused on reducing their stress,” Wiarda said.

She recommends a whole food, plant-based diet, saying it can do a "tremendous" amount of good for those with heart disease by balancing hormones and eating foods with more overall nutritional value.

However, in food deserts, many people have difficulty finding affordable and high-quality foods, making heart health harder to achieve.

Michael Gillespie, a sociology professor at Eastern Illinois University who works with food insecure populations, said affordability is not the only factor to be consider when looking at healthy eating.

“The great thing about having items that might cost a little bit less is that they're accessible but sometimes to make that food edible and usable, you actually have to be able to cook,” Gillespie said in regards to expenses tied to healthy eating.

He also noted when healthy foods are cheaper in store, they may come with a "time tax" that is not widely acknowledged. People who are working multiple jobs with odd hours, especially those with children, may not have 45 minutes to an hour every night to spend cooking a healthy meal.

"A lot of times those ingredients that can be bought and put into a meal are wonderful," he said, "but they don't have the time or the resources or even the human capital to be able to do that.”

The lasting effect

When families lose a loved one — especially at a young age — to sudden heart attack, Roy, the OSF cardiologist, said he believes health professionals should educate families about heart health and the associated risks.

“That's the time when the family should also be educated on this, this talk or this culture of health,” he said, adding that they should promote healthy living and engage with the community.

Scanlon, the man who was dead for nearly 10 minutes, said his cardiac event served as a major wakeup call. One of the biggest changes was his diet. “Really low salt, reduce fat, a lot more vegetables,” he said, and he cut out junk food, too.

Scanlon said, in hindsight, if he could go back, he would “get in and get an assessment and take the medication … You know, when I woke up that morning, maybe I was not feeling 100%, I don’t recall, but I was feeling well enough that afternoon to start the mower and start mowing the lawn.

“So, you know, it’s those people — men particularly — who are going to ignore those symptoms and not go to the doctor.”

His family was traumatized by the experience, he said.

“They literally thought I was going to die. Well, I was dead,” he said. “They literally thought I was never going to come back.”