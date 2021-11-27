Health Digest

Two Bloomington organizations receive grants to improve health care

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington health care organizations were recently awarded grants through two programs that together provided nearly $8 million statewide this year to help improve the oral and overall health of Illinoisans.

The Health Equity Grant and COVID-19 Renewal Grant programs are funded by Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation. The programs aim to improve health care across the state, especially among children through education and access to quality care.

The two Bloomington recipients are the McLean County Health Department and Chestnut Health Systems.

The McLean County Health Department received $73,691.31 from the COVID-19 Renewal Grant. The department serves one of Illinois' largest counties with 172,000 residents. The department will use the grant to cover the cost of revenue lost due to new safety practices put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, like enhanced personal protective equipment and decreased scheduling to keep patient-to-patient contact limited.

Chestnut Health Systems received $200,000 from the Health Equity Grant. They will use the grant to help open an oral health clinic for children and adults in McLean County. Funds will be used to hire a dental director and dental assistant to start the dental program.

Visit deltadentalil.com for more information.

