First case of monkeypox confirmed in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Public health officials have confirmed the first case of monkeypox in McLean County.
The
McLean County Health Department announced the case in a news release early Friday evening, adding it is collaborating with the Illinois Department of Public Health to complete contact tracing to identify any close contacts and provide vaccines to those who may have been exposed. Monkeypox was discovered in 1958 and is endemic in parts of the world, the news release continued. Since March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking multiple clusters of monkeypox that have been reported in 69 countries that do not normally report the virus.
Monkeypox first appeared in Illinois in early June. As of Friday afternoon,
1,005 cases had been reported statewide, with at least 807 of those occurring in Chicago, public health data shows. In Central Illinois, the region including Woodford, Peoria and Tazewell counties reported its first monkeypox case Aug. 12, and Macon County saw its first case on Monday, Aug. 22.
“The monkeypox virus does not spread as easily between people as what we have seen with the virus that causes COVID-19,” stated MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight. “But anyone in close contact with a person with MPV can get it regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.”
According to the CDC, person-to-person transmission is possible through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.
Monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure. You may experience all or only a few of the symptoms:
Fever Headache Muscle aches and backache Swollen lymph nodes Chills Exhaustion A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus
Those with symptoms should take the following actions:
See a health care provider if you notice a new or unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms. Avoid close contact with others, including pets or other animals, until a health care provider examines you. Continue these precautions as you wait for test results. If you test result positive, stay isolated until your rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed.
The
World Health Organization has said the majority of cases experience mild to moderate symptoms and do not require hospitalization.
While there is no specific treatment approved for monkeypox, antiviral drugs used to treat smallpox can sometimes be used, as the two viruses are similar.
Vaccines developed to protect against smallpox may be used to prevent monkeypox. However, vaccine eligibility remains limited at this time, MCHD said.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
Photos: The monkeypox response
Healthcare workers with New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene help people register for the monkeypox vaccine at one of the City's vaccination sites, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in New York. The World Health Organization recently declared that the expanding monkeypox outbreak is a global emergency. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
People line up at a monkeypox vaccination site Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Encino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Tom Temprano poses in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Temprano was scheduled to get his second dose of the Monkeypox vaccine next week but was just notified that it is canceled because of short supply. He is frustrated that authorities have taken so long to respond, and noted they did so after LGBTQ politicians in his community raised their voices.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg
FILE - Daniel Rofin, 41, receives a vaccine against Monkeypox from a health professional in medical center in Barcelona, Spain, July 26, 2022. The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans. That's according to two people familiar with the matter said. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Francisco Seco
FILE - A sign urges the release of the monkeypox vaccine during a protest in San Francisco, July 18, 2022. The mayor of San Francisco announced a legal state of emergency Thursday, July 28, 2022, over the growing number of monkeypox cases. Public health officials warn that moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine, while declining to share doses with Africa, could leave millions of people unprotected against a more dangerous version of the disease and risk continued spillovers of the virus into humans. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Haven Daley
FILE - People line up at a monkeypox vaccination site on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Encino, Calif. California's public health officer said they are pressing for more vaccine and closely monitoring the spread of the monkeypox virus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Micro-biologist Annette Atkinson adjusts her power air purifying respirator during a demonstration how the monkeypox is tested for at the Utah Public Health Laboratory Friday, July 29, 2022, in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
FILE - People line up at a monkeypox vaccination site, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Encino, Calif. California's governor declared a state of emergency over monkeypox, becoming the second state in three days to take the step. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
FILE - A man holds a sign urging increased access to the monkeypox vaccine during a protest in San Francisco, July 18, 2022. California's governor on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak, becoming the second state in three days to take the step. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Haven Daley
Scott Marszalek receives a Monkeypox vaccination at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site at the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. The City of West Hollywood is working with public health officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in responding to the monkeypox outbreak. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Richard Vogel
People arrive to check in at a Monkeypox Vaccination Pop-Up Site on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Richard Vogel
A patient receives a Monkeypox vaccination at a Pop-Up vaccination site at the West Hollywood Library community meeting room on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Richard Vogel
USC pharmacy intern Gizelle Mendoza, loads a syringe with Monkeypox vaccine at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Richard Vogel
Dr. Andrea Kim, Director of Vaccine Preventable Disease Control talks to the media at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Richard Vogel
