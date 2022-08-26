First case of monkeypox confirmed in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Public health officials have confirmed the first case of monkeypox in McLean County.

The McLean County Health Department announced the case in a news release early Friday evening, adding it is collaborating with the Illinois Department of Public Health to complete contact tracing to identify any close contacts and provide vaccines to those who may have been exposed.

Monkeypox was discovered in 1958 and is endemic in parts of the world, the news release continued. Since March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking multiple clusters of monkeypox that have been reported in 69 countries that do not normally report the virus.

Monkeypox first appeared in Illinois in early June. As of Friday afternoon, 1,005 cases had been reported statewide, with at least 807 of those occurring in Chicago, public health data shows. In Central Illinois, the region including Woodford, Peoria and Tazewell counties reported its first monkeypox case Aug. 12, and Macon County saw its first case on Monday, Aug. 22.

“The monkeypox virus does not spread as easily between people as what we have seen with the virus that causes COVID-19,” stated MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight. “But anyone in close contact with a person with MPV can get it regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.”

According to the CDC, person-to-person transmission is possible through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure. You may experience all or only a few of the symptoms:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus

Those with symptoms should take the following actions:

See a health care provider if you notice a new or unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms.

Avoid close contact with others, including pets or other animals, until a health care provider examines you. Continue these precautions as you wait for test results.

If you test result positive, stay isolated until your rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

The World Health Organization has said the majority of cases experience mild to moderate symptoms and do not require hospitalization.

While there is no specific treatment approved for monkeypox, antiviral drugs used to treat smallpox can sometimes be used, as the two viruses are similar.

Vaccines developed to protect against smallpox may be used to prevent monkeypox. However, vaccine eligibility remains limited at this time, MCHD said.

For more information, go to dph.illinois.gov/monkeypox.html.