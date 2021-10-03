Families roll out in Bloomington for spina bifida fundraiser

BLOOMINGTON — October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month.

That meant Sunday was the right time for families to come together to support people living with the condition, which can cause mild to significant health issues and requires specialized care.

Close to 100 people went for a stroll, or a roll, Sunday down the Tipton Trails in east Bloomington. It was for Illinois Spina Bifida Association’s 24th Walk-And-Roll-A-Thon, which was held in memory of Emma Kenny, Shannon Kolodzieski, Kaylin Rood and Sarah Whitted.

Matt Larsen, executive director of the ISBA, said the statewide organization works to improve the quality of life of children, adults and families living with spina bifida.

“We are a charity organization that has been founded by families in 1969, and we serve everybody living with spina bifida in the state of Illinois,” he said.

“All are eligible to receive our services, most of which are at no cost.”

Larsen said the group has been active in Central Illinois for 24 years. He added they come together for events like on Sunday to celebrate their community, which offers mutual support.

“We want to connect you with other families or individuals with the condition to share information for peer and social connections,” Larsen said, “and then also to kind of be stronger as a statewide community.”

He said they work with "teams" of families, adding that they’ve learned from each other's experiences how to help people with spina bifida manage their care and live with a maximum degree of independence.

“So they say, I've figured this out, and they can talk with families about how they figured out what works for them,” he said.

ISBA also hosted the event to raise funds, as Larsen said the association receives almost all private donations. He said proceeds are used for putting on events that provide information, education and support, and ISBA helps people with spina bifida pay for medical bills, mobility equipment or any emergency needs.

Additionally, Larsen said the organization offers life skills programs.

“Whether it's for adults who are trying to get jobs, or young people planning their school careers or families who need help navigating insurance,” he said, “we have social workers and job coaches to work on those skills.”

Dr. Julian Lin, who practices pediatric neurosurgery at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, also joined up for the walk. He said when a baby has spina bifida, their spinal cord fails to develop or close properly while in the womb — and his job is to provide treatment after birth.

Lin said he thinks bringing awareness to the condition is important, adding that some children do well but others need a lot of help.

“I think that they can get all the kinds of support that we can give them,” he said.

Larsen said ISBA also helps people with the condition get into adaptive sports. He said they were pleased to have Thunder Adaptive Sports with them as a sponsor at Sunday's event.

“They do both cycling and sled hockey,” Larsen said, “because adaptive sports is just a great opportunity to stay active.

“It's fun, it's social, and you meet people of a variety of abilities.”

Thunder Adaptive Sports hauled a trailer full of adaptive equipment out to the park on Sunday for people to test. President Tim Kirk said their main focus is about inclusion and access to adaptive equipment.

“A lot of the families that we meet, or come across, have no idea that these type of bikes or equipment are out there,” he said.

Mackinaw’s Elsie Sydney, 85, attended the fundraiser with "Team Audrey." She said ISBA does “so much” for families living with the condition.

“A lot of these people are my family,” she said of the association.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.