Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans distributions in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will be doing two distributions through its Foodmobile Program in Bloomington-Normal in mid-December. There is also a distribution scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22. 

Foodmobile

An Eastern Illinois Foodbank Foodmobile distribution in February 2016 used the gym at Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave., Bloomington. Several distributions are scheduled in Bloomington-Normal in the coming month. 

The distributions are open to McLean County residents who make less than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Exact limits can be found online at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank website: eifoodbank.org/help/mobile

The distribution on Monday is at Pepper Ridge Elementary School in Bloomington, 2602 Danbury Drive. It goes from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. 

The December distributions are on Dec. 11 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Normal West High School, 501 N. Parkside, Normal; and Dec. 16 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Pepper Ridge Elementary. 

A full schedule can be found on the foodbank's website. 

Anyone interested in receiving food should register online at eifclient.com. Registering does not guarantee a spot in line, and attendees should bring bags or boxes to transport food. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

