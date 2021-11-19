Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans distributions in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will be doing two distributions through its Foodmobile Program in Bloomington-Normal in mid-December. There is also a distribution scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22.

The distributions are open to McLean County residents who make less than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Exact limits can be found online at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank website: eifoodbank.org/help/mobile.

The distribution on Monday is at Pepper Ridge Elementary School in Bloomington, 2602 Danbury Drive. It goes from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The December distributions are on Dec. 11 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Normal West High School, 501 N. Parkside, Normal; and Dec. 16 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Pepper Ridge Elementary.

A full schedule can be found on the foodbank's website.

Anyone interested in receiving food should register online at eifclient.com. Registering does not guarantee a spot in line, and attendees should bring bags or boxes to transport food.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

