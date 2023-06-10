BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is preparing its next launch of "PreventT2," a yearlong diabetes prevention class.

“PreventT2,” or “Prevent Type 2 diabetes,” is a free national program designed for adults who are prediabetic, meaning their blood glucose levels are high enough that they are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed with diabetes. Without intervention, these individuals are up to 30 times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels, according to a news release from MCHD.

PreventT2 participants work with a lifestyle coach to make changes that result in losing weight, becoming more physically active, making better food and drink choices, and managing stress.

Classes will begin in late June or early July and will meet weekly for the first six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months. Meetings will take place at the health department, 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington.

To qualify for the program, individuals must meet the following requirements:

Be 18 years of age or older

Have a body mass index of 25 or higher (23 or higher if Asian American)

Not be previously diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes

Not be pregnant at the time of enrollment

Individuals must also meet one of these requirements:

A recent (within the past year) blood test with fasting glucose of 110 to 125 mg/dL; plasma glucose measured 2 hours after a 75g glucose load of 140 to 199 mg/dL; OR A1C of 5.7 to 6.4

Clinically diagnosed gestational diabetes mellitus during a previous pregnancy

A positive screening for prediabetes based on the CDC prediabetes screening test: cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest

Those interested in the program may attend an introductory session at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, or noon on Tuesday, June 13. These sessions will take place on the third floor of the MCHD.

For more information, contact Ashlyn Hayes at health.promotion@mcleancountyil.gov or 309-888-5548, or visit the diabetes prevention page of MCHD's website.