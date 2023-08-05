NAPERVILLE — The Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation is accepting applications for their annual community grants program.

The program has awarded 208 grants totaling more than $1.8 million since 2014 to Illinois organizations dedicated to improving children's oral health throughout the state.

Grant recipients will receive a one-year grant of up to $20,000. Organizations must have a physical presence in Illinois to be considered. They also have to be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Illinois and perform work benefiting Illinois children as a public or government entity such as public schools or health departments, or a public charity exempt from federal income taxes.

Those who are interested can apply at deltadentalil.com/community-grants. The deadline is Sept. 6 and recipients will be announced in November 2023.

The grant program aims to support initiatives that address critical oral health needs, improve access to dental care, and enhance oral health education for children in Illinois.