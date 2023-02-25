Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation kicks off Land of Smiles program

NAPERVILLE — The Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation kicked off another season of their Land of Smiles program and will be heading to Central Illinois the week of Feb. 27.

This spring, the program will reach 21,905 pre-kindergarten through third-grade students in 95 Illinois schools in-person and virtually.

The foundation's goal is to ensure that tooth decay does not get in the way of students learning, performing at their best, and overall success in and out of the classroom. The program is produced by The National Theatre for Children.

Tooth decay can get in the way of student's attendance, concentration and performance at school. Approximately 62% of Illinois parents report that their child currently has or has experienced a dental issue. A check up with the dentist is required by state law for Illinois students in kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grade. It is also key for students to maintain good oral health habits such as eating health foods and limiting sugary drinks throughout the school year.

Education provides the foundation for kids to establish a lifetime of good oral health.

Captain Super Grin, champion of dental hygiene, and his nemesis, Caz Cavity will visit 10 schools starting Monday. The interactive performance features two costumed characters alongside their sidekicks Terri Tooth Fairy and Toothpick, who will teach kids why teeth are important and how to take care of them, which includes how to correctly brush and floss. They will also talk about the importance of choosing healthy foods and drinks and visiting the dentist regularly.

In 12 years, Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation's Land of Smiles program has reached 520,761 students and 937 Illinois schools.

The program will be heading to the following schools:

Kellar Central Primary School, Peoria; 9 and 9:45 a.m., Feb. 27

Franklin Primary School, Peoria; 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., Feb. 27

Illini Bluffs Elementary School, Glasford; 9 and 9:35 a.m., Feb. 28

Central Elementary School, Pontiac; 1 p.m., Feb. 28

Whittier Primary School, Peoria; 9 and 9:40 a.m., March 1

Marseilles Elementary School, Marseilles; 1 p.m., March 1

Washington Elementary School, Bloomington; 9:45 and 10:20 a.m., March 2

Oakland Elementary School, Bloomington; 1:15 and 1:50 p.m., March 2

Pepper Ridge Elementary School, Bloomington; 9 a.m., March 3

Benjamin Elementary School, Bloomington; 1:20 and 1:50 p.m., March 3