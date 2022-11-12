Delta Dental of Illinois brings back Land of Smiles program

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAPERVILLE — Delta Dental of Illinois announced they are bringing back their in-person Land of Smiles program to bring interactive oral health education to local schools.

Captain Super Grn and Caz Cavity visited six schools in Central Illinois as part of the program. The costumed characters, alongside their sidekicks Terri Tooth Fairy and Toothpick, taught kids why teeth are important and how to take care of them, including how to brush and floss correctly. They also talked about the importance of choosing healthy foods and drinks, and visiting the dentist regularly.

The Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation has worked with Illinois schools for more than 12 years to provide the Land of Smiles program.

Tooth decay can get in the way of student attendance, concentration and performance at school. About 62 percent of Illinois parents report that their child currently has or has experienced a dental issue. A checkup with a dentist is required by law for Illinois students in kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grade, but it’s also key for students to maintain good oral health habits throughout the school year.

The foundation partners with school administrators and nurses to bring the Land of Smiles program to Illinois elementary schools each fall and spring. The program has reached 487,722 students and 937 Illinois elementary schools over the past 12 years. This fall, the program will reach 16,141 pre-kindergarten through third-grade students in 84 Illinois schools in-person and virtually.

Children who participate in the program receive a free kit with a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and a booklet packed with oral health tips.

Visit landofsmilesil.org for more information.

