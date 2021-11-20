 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Delta Dental grants funds to McLean County Health Department, Chestnut Health

  • 0
072719-blm-loc-1dental

Tyger Gudeman, 18, of Normal, gets her teeth checked by Dr. Diane Caruso, dentist at the McLean County Health Department, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the health department's dental clinic at 200 W. Front St., Bloomington. A

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington health care providers are among recipients of $8 million in grants to improve people's health in Illinois.

A press release from the Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation said the McLean County Health Department is getting a COVID-19 Renewal Grant in the amount of $73,691.31, and Chestnut Health Systems a $200,000 Health Equity Grant. They're provided by the charitable Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation.

Man in 20s with COVID dies, McLean County data shows

These grant programs are tasked with improving health care across the state, particularly among children, through education and access to care, the release said.

MCHD's grant will cover lost revenue from new safety practices implemented because of the pandemic, according to ICHF. Those measures include enhanced personal protective equipment and decreased scheduling to reduce contact among patients.

In total, over $3.5 million was awarded to 35 health care centers and clinics through the renewal grant.

McLean County health officials urge vaccination, continued precautions amid latest COVID surge

Chestnut Health Systems will use its grant to open an oral health clinic for children and adults in McLean County. Funds will be used to hire a dental director and dental assistant to start the program.

The Health Equity Grants aim to improve the health of children affected by poverty and COVID-19, the release said. At least $4 million was given to 19 organizations in Illinois through this program.

Lora Vitek, executive director of the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, said the programs make a difference in countless lives by getting needed health and dental care to children and families in Illinois.

“Beyond improving access to care, these grants also provide education, which is key to setting the foundation for a lifetime of good health,” said Vitek.

Watch now: Child vaccinations continue in McLean County

Bob Egan, senior program officer of ICHF, said the grants break down barriers that keep children from getting complete oral health care.

“Our vision is for every child in Illinois to grow up healthy,” Egan said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: COVID-19 boosters: CDC director OKs shots for all adults after FDA approval

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLean County adds 87 COVID cases

McLean County adds 87 COVID cases

Eighty-seven new coronavirus cases were reported Friday by McLean County health officials. A woman in her 90s with COVID who is associated with a long-term care facility also died. 

2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

The deaths included a female in her 80s and a male in his 90s, both associated with long-term care facilities. There have now been a total of 278 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: COVID-19 boosters: CDC director OKs shots for all adults after FDA approval

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News