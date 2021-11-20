Delta Dental grants funds to McLean County Health Department, Chestnut Health

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington health care providers are among recipients of $8 million in grants to improve people's health in Illinois.

A press release from the Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation said the McLean County Health Department is getting a COVID-19 Renewal Grant in the amount of $73,691.31, and Chestnut Health Systems a $200,000 Health Equity Grant. They're provided by the charitable Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation.

These grant programs are tasked with improving health care across the state, particularly among children, through education and access to care, the release said.

MCHD's grant will cover lost revenue from new safety practices implemented because of the pandemic, according to ICHF. Those measures include enhanced personal protective equipment and decreased scheduling to reduce contact among patients.

In total, over $3.5 million was awarded to 35 health care centers and clinics through the renewal grant.

Chestnut Health Systems will use its grant to open an oral health clinic for children and adults in McLean County. Funds will be used to hire a dental director and dental assistant to start the program.

The Health Equity Grants aim to improve the health of children affected by poverty and COVID-19, the release said. At least $4 million was given to 19 organizations in Illinois through this program.

Lora Vitek, executive director of the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, said the programs make a difference in countless lives by getting needed health and dental care to children and families in Illinois.

“Beyond improving access to care, these grants also provide education, which is key to setting the foundation for a lifetime of good health,” said Vitek.

Bob Egan, senior program officer of ICHF, said the grants break down barriers that keep children from getting complete oral health care.

“Our vision is for every child in Illinois to grow up healthy,” Egan said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.