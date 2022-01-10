Data: McLean County COVID updates for Monday

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County started the week with 1,786 new COVID-19 cases added since Friday and four additional virus-related deaths.

The county health department reported Monday the new COVID-related deaths bring the total to 319 and include a man and a woman in their 60s; a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. The woman in her 90s was the only one of the four associated with a long-term care facility.

Here's a summary of COVID information released Monday.

Local data

The total new cases includes 554 from Friday, 705 Saturday and 527 Sunday, the department reported.

Forty-nine McLean County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19 and in total McLean County hospitals have 65 COVID patients. The hospitals reported 89% of intensive care unit beds are full and 94% of all beds.

As of Monday, 5,796 people were isolating at home. Since Friday’s MCHD report 1,196 people have been released from isolation and considered recovered.

The county’s rolling seven-day positivity rate through Sunday is 19%, the health department reported.

Testing

Reditus Laboratories said 735 people were tested Monday at the Interstate Center’s COVID-19 testing site in Bloomington. The average wait time was about 45 minutes before 11 a.m. and 10 to 15 minutes after 11 a.m.

To find an available testing appointment locally, MCHD asks residents to go to https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options.

Four vaccination clinics are available in Bloomington-Normal this week, including:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Grossinger Motors Arena

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Grossinger Motors Arena

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Grossinger Motors Arena

First, second and booster doses are available.

Clinic registration can be found at health.mcleancountyil.gov or by calling the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 309-888-5600.

Additional vaccination locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Schools

Bloomington-Normal school districts report hundreds of cases of COVID-19 after the first week back from winter break.

Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 reported their first week of COVID-19 metrics over the weekend since returning from winter break. District 87 canceled classes on Friday because of the number of staff and students out. Unit 5 told The Pantagraph last week it too was seeing higher than normal absences among staff and students.

District 87 reported 222 student cases and 32 staff cases across the district. Another 335 students had to quarantine because they were close contacts.

At Unit 5, around 636 students and staff tested positive. That includes 96 at Normal West High School and 85 at Normal Community High School. Unit 5 reports by building, so some individuals may be counted multiple times if they were in multiple buildings during the week.

Meantime, the standoff over COVID policies also continued Monday in Chicago between the teachers union and leadership.

The leader of the Chicago Teachers Union blamed the city’s mayor for the continued standoff over COVID-19 protocols as classes for hundreds of thousands of students were canceled for a fourth day.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey said union and district representatives negotiated until 10 p.m. Sunday but “remain apart on a number of key features” that teachers want before returning to classrooms, including a testing program and triggers to close a school for in-person instruction due to an outbreak.

Sharkey accused Mayor Lori Lightfoot of refusing to compromise on teachers' main priorities and said union leadership can't go back to members with what the mayor's team has offered so far.

“The mayor is being relentless but she’s being relentlessly stupid, she’s being relentlessly stubborn," he said during a Monday news conference. “She’s relentlessly refusing to seek accommodation and we’re trying to find a way to get people back in school.”

Sharkey's comments came a day after Lightfoot said many teachers had abandoned their students by refusing to teach in-person.

Kelsey Watznauer, of The Pantagraph, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

