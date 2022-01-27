Daily COVID case numbers soften in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department announced Thursday 331 newly reported coronavirus cases, which was 156 less than Wednesday's daily count.

The weekly test positivity rate is also lessening in the county. As of Wednesday, that stat was shaved to 9.8%, also 1.3% less than the rolling rate plotted Tuesday.

The declining stats fall in line with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statement last week that the recent surge of transmission propelled by the omicron variant has likely peaked. However, the governor continues to call on people to get vaccinated and wear face masks.

In McLean County, medical centers' bed vacancy rates are steadily improving. ICU bed availability jumped 7% since Wednesday to 15% open, and total hospital bed rates gained 4% to a total of 5% open.

An additional three county residents were admitted to hospitals by Thursday, counting a total of 47 patients from McLean County receiving care while fighting COVID. In total there are 39 patients hospitalized in McLean County, which is one more than on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, MCHD has tallied 45,857 cases, which breaks down into 42,923 recovered and 2,554 actively isolating.

Over 814,200 tests have been processed for residents in the county. Paul Swiech, vice president of communications for Reditus Laboratories, said 164 people were tested Thursday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. There was no wait to be tested.

Since Wednesday, another 381 vaccine doses were shot into arms of McLean County residents, adding up to a total of around 257,493 doses spent. MCHD said Thursday that 58.87% of the McLean County population is fully vaccinated, as well as 61.92% of Illinois' population.

In Thursday's edition of The Pantagraph, a slight decrease in the county's vaccination rate was noted based on MCHD's daily reports. Melaney Arnold, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Public Health, explained that data "cleaning" is done routinely to update or correct records, or to remove duplicated entries.

One example she cited is a shot could possibly be entered as a first dose, when it was actually a second dose or a booster shot.

"One of the most common things we find is duplication," Arnold said. "In removing the duplicated record, the numbers will of course decrease."

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

