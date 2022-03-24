COVID testing site at Interstate Center in Bloomington to close March 31

PEKIN — The community-based COVID-19 testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington will close at the end of March, Reditus Laboratories announced this week.

Aaron Rossi, CEO of the Pekin-based lab that operates the site, said the decision to close the testing site on March 31 was made by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the announcement, Rossi said all of Illinois’ community-based testing sites will close permanently next week, but IDPH has not confirmed this decision. The list of community-based testing sites on the IDPH website has not changed to indicate upcoming site closures.

A statement from IDPH said Reditus’ remaining contract with the state agency is “due to expire in the coming months and will not be renewed.”

Acknowledging federal tax fraud charges and a Tazewell County civil lawsuit filed against Rossi, the state agency said “IDPH is aware of recent legal actions concerning Mr. Rossi. The Department is not aware of any allegations related to the services Reditus Laboratories has provided to IDPH during the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of those services have now concluded.”

An IDPH spokesman did not say whether the site closure was related to Rossi’s charges.

Until March 31, the testing site at 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Drive-up COVID-19 testing will still be available at Reditus Laboratories headquarters at 200 Enterprise Drive in Pekin. This service is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Reditus has operated the testing site at the Interstate Center since May 2020 and has operated other sites across the state. According to a statement from the company, Reditus has performed about 200,000 tests at the Bloomington site since it began operation, averaging close to 1,300 people per day at its busiest time in the fall of 2020.

