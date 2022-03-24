COVID testing site at Interstate Center in Bloomington to close March 31

PEKIN — The community-based COVID-19 testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington will close at the end of March,
Reditus Laboratories announced this week.
Aaron Rossi, CEO of the Pekin-based lab that operates the site, said the decision to close the testing site on March 31 was made by
the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the announcement, Rossi said all of Illinois’ community-based testing sites will close permanently next week, but IDPH has not confirmed this decision. The list of community-based testing sites on the IDPH website has not changed to indicate upcoming site closures.
A statement from IDPH said Reditus’ remaining contract with the state agency is “due to expire in the coming months and will not be renewed.”
Acknowledging
federal tax fraud charges and a Tazewell County civil lawsuit filed against Rossi, the state agency said “IDPH is aware of recent legal actions concerning Mr. Rossi. The Department is not aware of any allegations related to the services Reditus Laboratories has provided to IDPH during the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of those services have now concluded.”
An IDPH spokesman did not say whether the site closure was related to Rossi’s charges.
Until March 31, the testing site at 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Drive-up COVID-19 testing will still be available at Reditus Laboratories headquarters at 200 Enterprise Drive in Pekin. This service is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Reditus has operated the testing site at the Interstate Center since May 2020 and has operated other sites across the state. According to a statement from the company, Reditus has performed about 200,000 tests at the Bloomington site since it began operation, averaging close to 1,300 people per day at its busiest time in the fall of 2020.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Bloomington, Illinois
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Bloomington, Illinois
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with
Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
As such, it has never been more important to recognize the health care professionals who work tirelessly to keep the population healthy. In 2020, the
United States spent 19.7% of its GDP on health. While it’s encouraging to know that the country is investing in those responsible for maintaining the nation’s well-being, not all health care professionals receive equal compensation. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Bloomington using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET. Keep reading to see which health care jobs make the most and least in your city.
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Bloomington, Illinois that don't require a college degree
Austin Community College // Flickr
#28. Nursing assistants
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $28,920
- #247 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 810
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,050
- Employment: 1,371,050
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)
--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)
- Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#27. Medical transcriptionists
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $30,290
- #162 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,310
- Employment: 49,530
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($58,050)
--- Bend-Redmond, OR ($56,450)
--- Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($55,720)
- Job description: Transcribe medical reports recorded by physicians and other healthcare practitioners using various electronic devices, covering office visits, emergency room visits, diagnostic imaging studies, operations, chart reviews, and final summaries. Transcribe dictated reports and translate abbreviations into fully understandable form. Edit as necessary and return reports in either printed or electronic form for review and signature, or correction.
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#26. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $30,630
- #99 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,980
- Employment: 98,810
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,950)
--- New Haven, CT ($45,360)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,210)
- Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.
Canva
#25. Pharmacy technicians
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $31,270
- #334 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,450
- Employment: 415,310
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)
- Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.
Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock
#24. Opticians, dispensing
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $35,460
- #189 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $41,380
- Employment: 68,180
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Utica-Rome, NY ($71,220)
--- Danbury, CT ($68,590)
--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($66,900)
- Job description: Design, measure, fit, and adapt lenses and frames for client according to written optical prescription or specification. Assist client with inserting, removing, and caring for contact lenses. Assist client with selecting frames. Measure customer for size of eyeglasses and coordinate frames with facial and eye measurements and optical prescription. Prepare work order for optical laboratory containing instructions for grinding and mounting lenses in frames. Verify exactness of finished lens spectacles. Adjust frame and lens position to fit client. May shape or reshape frames. Includes contact lens opticians.
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Bloomington, Illinois
Rido // Shutterstock
#23. Veterinary technologists and technicians
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $35,830
- #138 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,860
- Employment: 109,490
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)
- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.
Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock
#22. Medical assistants
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $38,080
- #85 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,930
- Employment: 710,200
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)
- Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.
Milkovasa // Shutterstock
#21. Phlebotomists
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $38,320
- #67 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,280
- Employment: 128,020
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Redding, CA ($52,770)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($51,920)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($51,620)
- Job description: Draw blood for tests, transfusions, donations, or research. May explain the procedure to patients and assist in the recovery of patients with adverse reactions.
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#20. Massage therapists
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $38,510
- #161 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $47,350
- Employment: 85,040
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Port St. Lucie, FL ($81,640)
--- Anchorage, AK ($77,530)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($72,730)
- Job description: Perform therapeutic massages of soft tissues and joints. May assist in the assessment of range of motion and muscle strength, or propose client therapy plans.
NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock
#19. Dental assistants
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $39,170
- #228 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $42,310
- Employment: 312,140
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)
- Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Bloomington, Illinois that require a graduate degree
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#18. Ophthalmic medical technicians
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $43,580
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $40,010
- Employment: 59,960
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,300)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,190)
--- Duluth, MN-WI ($56,200)
- Job description: Assist ophthalmologists by performing ophthalmic clinical functions. May administer eye exams, administer eye medications, and instruct the patient in care and use of corrective lenses.
Canva
#17. Surgical technologists
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $43,860
- #206 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,510
- Employment: 107,400
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,230)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,080)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($73,460)
- Job description: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel. May help set up operating room, prepare and transport patients for surgery, adjust lights and equipment, pass instruments and other supplies to surgeons and surgeons' assistants, hold retractors, cut sutures, and help count sponges, needles, supplies, and instruments.
Gerain0812 // Shutterstock
#16. Physical therapist assistants
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $43,990
- #300 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.
Canva
#15. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $48,460
- #168 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $50,090
- Employment: 676,440
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)
- Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#14. Respiratory therapists
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $56,020
- #208 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $65,640
- Employment: 131,890
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)
- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.
You may also like: Metros where people in Bloomington, Illinois are getting new jobs
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#13. Radiologic technologists and technicians
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $57,400
- #208 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)
- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.
lenetstan // Shutterstock
#12. Speech-language pathologists
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $63,870
- #328 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,240
- Employment: 148,450
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Modesto, CA ($128,540)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)
- Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.
Canva
#11. Registered nurses
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $63,970
- #303 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,290
National
- Annual mean salary: $80,010
- Employment: 2,986,500
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)
- Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#10. Dental hygienists
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $69,730
- #218 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.
Canva
#9. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $71,480
- #79 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $75,960
- Employment: 39,270
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,080)
- Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.
Canva
#8. Diagnostic medical sonographers
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $73,620
- #102 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $77,790
- Employment: 73,920
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)
--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)
- Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.
SofikoS // Shutterstock
#7. Occupational therapists
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $75,960
- #270 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $87,480
- Employment: 126,610
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- The Villages, FL ($115,920)
--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,870)
- Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual's environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.
ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock
#6. Physical therapists
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $79,020
- #344 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,680
- Employment: 220,870
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- El Centro, CA ($143,500)
--- Modesto, CA ($123,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)
- Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.
Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock
#5. Veterinarians
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $89,750
- #211 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,350
- Employment: 73,710
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)
--- Akron, OH ($150,330)
- Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.
Austin Community College // Flickr
#4. Pharmacists
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $121,570
- #253 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,460
- Employment: 315,470
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Madera, CA ($165,350)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)
- Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#3. Nurse practitioners
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $125,560
- #51 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $114,510
- Employment: 211,280
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)
--- Salinas, CA ($155,310)
- Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#2. Dentists, general
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $226,570
- #36 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $180,830
- Employment: 95,920
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)
--- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)
- Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.
Canva
#1. Family medicine physicians
Bloomington, IL
- Annual mean salary: $246,790
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $214,370
- Employment: 98,590
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)
--- Napa, CA ($302,040)
--- Gadsden, AL ($292,110)
- Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.
Canva
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.