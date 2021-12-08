 Skip to main content
COVID surge, new variant concern McLean County Health Department

Richard Hanson, of Danvers, looks at paperwork held by Ana Kuta, a nurse with the McLean County Health Department, for his daughter Lisa Hanson, a sixth-grader in Olympia schools, Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Grossinger Motors Arena. 

BLOOMINGTON — With 183 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department continues to encourage vaccination, masking and social distancing as the best way to fight the pandemic, including the omicron variant

“These are things we know are effective,” said MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that the state's first known case of the omicron variant had been found in Chicago. However, not every positive test goes through genomic sequencing to identify the variant of the virus that caused it, McKnight said. 

“We’re taking things right now assuming omicron is here (in McLean County),” she said.

The COVID landscape has some similarities to this time last year, McKnight said, when cases surged in the late fall and winter. Average daily new cases peaked at 169 in November 2020, according to data provided by the health department. So far this month the daily average is around 151, compared to 111 last December.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is reportedly optimistic about the lack of severity found in cases of the Omicron variant thus far. 

The peak in deaths trailed the peak in cases by about a month. December 2020 saw the highest monthly death toll in the county, with 74 deaths. January of this year had the second highest, with 45 deaths.

However, that was before the vaccines were available, and the spring saw a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, McKnight said. The vaccines are most effective at preventing serious illness leading to hospitalization and death. 

“We have the ability to prevent some of these hospitalizations,” McKnight said.

Hospitalizations are one of the main data points the health department is watching right now, she said. Early data seems to suggest that omicron spreads more easily than the Delta variant but is less likely to cause severe disease.

“It’s too soon to say that’s the norm,” McKnight said.

There are 30 county residents in the hospital for COVID as of Wednesday, and 42 total COVID patients at hospitals in the county. There are 88% of ICU beds in use, and 97% of total beds in use. Hospital staffing is another important factor to watch, McKnight said.

121720-blm-loc-1mcknight (copy)

Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator, meets with staff in mid-December 2020. 

Vaccinations continue to increase in the county, she said. Children ages 5 to 11 can now be vaccinated, and rates for those 12 and older are also increasing. 

Wednesday’s COVID update said that 57% of the county is fully vaccinated, including just under 10% of kids ages 5 to 11.

The health department has planned upcoming clinics in rural areas to encourage boosters there, McKnight said. IDPH data shows around 16% of county residents have received a booster shot. 

Information on vaccination clinics and registration for appointments is available on the health department website at health.mcleancountyil.gov and the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

