COVID hospitalizations on the rise in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Friday reported 613 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, an increase of 12 from last week.

The county has now seen a total of 52,241 cases since March 2020, MCHD said. No new COVID-related deaths were reported Friday, leaving that total at 369.

In the past week, people in their 40s made up the largest share of new COVID cases, at 112, according to MCHD data. They are followed by those ages 0 to 11 (100 cases), people in their 30s (96 cases), in their 20s (94 cases) and in their 50s (60 cases).

Hospitalizations due to COVID are on the rise, with MCHD reporting 16 admissions in the past week, up from nine the week before.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 40,026 new cases and 45 COVID-related deaths in the past week. Those totals now stand at 3,209,341 cases and 33,705 deaths since the pandemic began.

McLean County remains in the medium level of community transmission, per tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county had been at the low level since the CDC announced the classifications on Feb. 25, but was elevated to medium on April 22. There are now 23 Illinois counties listed at the medium level, up from 14 the week before.

At the medium level, the CDC recommends those at the highest risk for COVID-19 or those who have high-risk people in their households consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

“While case counts are rising, we would urge the public not to be alarmed, but to be aware of this trend and to take action by making sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots,” IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a news release on Friday, also reiterating the mask recommendations for those in areas at the medium level.

She continued, "And if you test positive, you should consult with a healthcare provider about obtaining a prescription for one of the therapeutic treatments that are widely available. The treatments are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness.”

MCHD continues to offer primary vaccines, along with first and second boosters. To schedule a vaccine appointment, go to health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine or call the county’s COVID Call Center at 309-888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To find other testing locations based on your location, visit www.vaccines.gov/search.

About 62.54% of McLean County residents are fully vaccinated, trailing the state at large, where 64.81% of Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, MCHD has scheduled three testing clinics next week, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made online or by calling the COVID Call Center.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

