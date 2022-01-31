COVID cases per day drop below 200 for first time in 2022, McLean County reports

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 542 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with the cases per day dropping below 200 this weekend for the first time since December.

MCHD said 114 cases were added Friday, 192 added Saturday and 236 added Sunday.

Four COVID-related deaths were reported Monday, too. They include a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, none of whom were associated with long-term care.

That brings the county’s total COVID-related deaths to 337.

Twenty-seven McLean County residents are hospitalized because of the virus as of Monday afternoon, and McLean County hospitals have 36 COVID patients in total.

In a Facebook post Monday, Carle Health reported Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal has 24 COVID-19 patients, with three of those in the ICU. This indicates OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington had 12 COVID patients at the time of MCHD’s report.

The hospitals reported 85% of intensive care unit beds and 97% of all beds are in use.

MCHD reported 1,911 people are isolating at home with the virus.

Since Friday, 1,208 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered from COVID-19.

Testing and vaccine efforts continue in McLean County. To find available appointments, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov. For a vaccine appointment, residents can also call the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A vaccination clinic will be held at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 for those ages 12 and up.

Other vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

