COVID-19 surged to top 3 causes of death in 2020

Editor's note: This story is part of a series examining top causes of death in Central Illinois. Other reporting explored issues related to heart disease, cancer and stroke.

Norma Jean McElwee’s family felt helpless as they said their final goodbyes over a video call.

With her children and husband all at a high risk for COVID-19, they could not visit her in person at the hospital. McElwee’s daughter, Jana Johnson, of Charleson, said the days leading up to her mother’s death left her feeling in total despair knowing she could not see her.

McElwee had one of the first cases of COVID-19 in Coles County and died in May 2020 at age 84.

So early in the pandemic, there were many unknowns. Johnson said her mother's death was "devastating," and the family couldn't even gather to mourn because of restrictions that aimed to limit the spread of the disease.

“It was hard, I mean really hard, because we couldn't even have a funeral,” Johnson said. “We couldn't do anything.”

McElwee was one of the more than 15,000 Illinoisans who died from COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic.

CDC data

COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that appeared in Central Illinois in March 2020, rose to the third leading cause of death in the region in 2020, an outlier identified in a review of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As part of an analysis of the leading causes of death from 1999 to 2020, Lee Enterprises Central Illinois reporters found that in the year the COVID pandemic arrived in the region, the virus landed below heart disease and cancer, the top two causes.

Lee reporters analyzed data from 16 counties across Central Illinois, including Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford.

CDC data shows 15,735 Illinoisans died from COVID-19 in 2020, the most recent year available, and in those 16 counties, data indicates 1,084 people died from the virus.

To put that in perspective, 125 out of every 100,000 people in Illinois died from COVID in 2020. This is called the “crude rate,” or the number of deaths per 100,000. Nationally, the crude rate for COVID in 2020 was 107 for every 100,000 people.

The Central Illinois rate exceeds the national average but falls below the state, with 112 people dying from COVID-19 for every 100,000.

The CDC data is imperfect. Cause of death is identified by doctors on a section of a person's death certificate, according to the CDC. In many cases, especially with the elderly population and patients with multiple chronic conditions, several factors can lead to a person’s death. Additionally, the CDC data does not account for the deaths of undocumented residents.

'Tears your heart out'

In the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, Lloyd “Charlie” Young decided to stop fighting COVID-19 and let the virus run its course.

Nearly 17 hours later, his daughter Carrie Hymer said, he could no longer gasp any air.

“Something in him changed,” said Hymer, of Bloomington. “He couldn't … and then he just stopped breathing.”

Young was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retired commercial pilot, active golfer and father to three adult children.

He quit smoking in the ’90s, but at age 91, he died on Thanksgiving Day from pulmonary fibrosis caused by COVID-19, his daughter said.

In the two and half years since COVID-19 arrived in Central Illinois, much has changed.

At the start of the pandemic, testing was strained and personal protection equipment was hard to come by.

Despite preventative efforts — including stay-at-home orders, mandatory masking and a shift to working from home — cases continued, rising and falling through several surges.

Since March 2020, medical professionals have learned more about how to treat the illness; new medications have been developed; testing and diagnostics have improved; and 77% of U.S. adults have received the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr. Richard Ginnetti, regional medical director for primary care for OSF HealthCare Medical Group in Bloomington.

“That is huge,” Ginnetti said. “You’ve got more immunity out there against the illness than we had before. Those are probably the major factors … better testing, better treatment, better vaccination.”

He also said studies have shown the vaccine and subsequent boosters are working to prevent COVID deaths.

“If an adult has been vaccinated and boosted, they have a 14 times less likely chance of dying than the unvaccinated person, according to the CDC,” Ginnetti said. “Vaccines made a huge difference.”

As the pandemic progressed, new variants of the virus became more prevalent, including the fast-spreading omicron variant that was first reported to the World Health Organization in November 2021.

Ginnetti said the omicron variant now makes up nearly 100% of new COVID cases in Illinois, noting this variant seems to be less virulent or harmful but more contagious than previous variants.

COVID hospitalizations are “way down” since March 2020, said Dr. William Brandes, a pulmonologist who runs the intensive care unit at Hospital Sisters Health System St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Brandes agreed the most recent COVID variants of concern have been less dangerous overall than the initial strains. However, he said, the lower hospitalization rates are related to the development of the COVID vaccine.

“Get vaccinated and get boosted because you're going to save a life,” he said.

Getting more people vaccinated can be difficult because “everybody has COVID fatigue now” and the misinformation about the vaccine can have dangerous consequences, Brandes said.

He emphasized the COVID vaccines are “not experimental.” Some may experience side effects, but having seen patients dying from COVID after refusing to get vaccinated, the side effects are “pretty minor” in comparison.

“When you watch people die from this disease, it tears your heart out,” he said. “Because it's preventable.”

Bivalent COVID booster shots specifically made to address the omicron variant have begun to be administered by health departments across Illinois.

Unlike previous vaccines, the new bivalent shots contain a mix of vaccine formulas based on the original strain of COVID and the newer omicron variant to increase protection from multiple variants.

Brandes said vaccines and boosters are of utmost importance, but they aren’t the only solutions to lowering COVID cases.

Those who are vaccinated can still contract COVID and spread it to others, so additional precautions to slow the spread of the virus — regularly washing hands, wearing a mask in large crowds and testing when symptoms appear — are also important, he said.

Preventative measures are especially necessary as cold and flu season nears.

“There are things that can be done to keep you from getting really sick and ending up seeing me,” Brandes said. “I describe myself as the last doctor you want to meet. Because that means you're really, really sick.”

Jim Harcar of Bloomington said his mother, Rose, would have gotten the vaccine if it had been available — “in a heartbeat.”

But Rose Harcar died in August 2020 at age 73.

Before her death, she was well-loved in her LaSalle County hometown of Streator — an "extreme extrovert," her son said.

After COVID-19 arrived, she followed all recommended guidelines.

“Once the realization set in of the severity of it,” Harcar said, his parents isolated, socially distanced, had food delivered and used technology to stay socially active.

Despite this, both of his parents tested positive for COVID.

“From the (start of) symptoms to her passing was probably two weeks to 16 days," 46-year-old Harcar said of his mother.

The day after her funeral, Jim Harcar tested positive for COVID.

“Second-worst day or moment of my life, next to my mom dying,” he said.

Through the grief and his own illness, Harcar said his wife, Heather, supported him, and during that time, he received some advice from a friend whose parents had died.

“‘It’ll never get better, but it’ll get easier,’” he said. “I didn’t understand that then, but I do now.”

He and his 85-year-old father, James, both made a full recovery, physically, from COVID.

“Dad lost his companion of 50 years,” Harcar said. “Mom’s not there to talk to him and help him with things and be a partner.

“There's a hole in all of our lives."

Lasting effect

Coles County Health Department Administrator Gloria Spear said the COVID-19 pandemic came with an abundance of uncertainty. Often the health department learn new information at the same time as the general public, leaving little time to prepare.

“We were getting ready to play checkers and somebody threw chess pieces out there,” Spear said.

More than two years in, Spear said the department is facing a rough transition out of the old “new norm" of virtual services.

As those services phase out, the department is facing pushback from those who do not want to meet in person.

But the health department’s biggest problem is employee burnout, Spear said.

“You're talking to people for two weeks and you get to know them and you look forward to calling them. Then you call and they didn't make it — it was devastating,” Spear said. “All we could do was keep pushing on because we couldn't help that person anymore.”

The lasting effects of the pandemic linger at the local, state and national level, having touched every industry, broken the supply chain and shuttered small businesses.

But the pandemic left far deeper marks on those families touched by the virus.

Johnson, the Charleston woman whose mother died in 2020, said their family is still trying to pick up the pieces, but it becomes easier each day.

She said she has begun to take steps to address her own heart disease, a comorbidity in her mother’s death, to further honor her mother.

She has learned more about eating a whole food, plant-based diet and hopes she can use what she's learned to help others like her.

“A lot of people don't realize how important your health is until you have a catastrophe,” Johnson said. “Our health is everything and if we don't take care of ourselves and change, then we're not going to be able to live that long life with our grandkids and kids.”

Hymer, whose father died with COVID in November 2020, said life has not been the same since. Her mother had died just two weeks earlier, with her health having declined after a fall that required surgery for multiple broken bones.

“Sometimes I think both my parents are on vacation and just waiting to come home," she said.

When she brought him to the hospital, coughing, cold and shaky, the outlook was grave, but Charlie Young remained optimistic.

After his oxygen levels rose and he was feeling better, they learned Young had developed pulmonary fibrosis in his lungs.

She remembers the morning before he died, when he decided transition to end-of-life care.

“He called me and he said, ‘…I’m just going to throw it in,’” Hymer said, wiping away tears.

Wearing two masks, two hospital gowns and two pairs of gloves, Hymer sat with him as the rest of the family said goodbye on a video call.

Young became less aware as doctors gave him more morphine, his daughter said, visibly shaken. “He was just so healthy, it took him like 16, 17 hours to die.”

Looking forward

While restrictions have eased and many aspects of daily life have returned, the pandemic is not over. On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the number of confirmed and probable deaths from COVID-19 had reached 39,445 across the state.

“It’s not gone away by any means, but it has gotten better,” said Ginnetti, the OSF doctor, noting health care facilities are now safer and more thorough when it comes to infectious disease than they were before the pandemic.

Globalization has kept the virus around longer than the comparable 1918 influenza pandemic, commonly called the Spanish flu, Ginnetti said.

But whether COVID will remain like the common flu and require a new vaccine every year, he could not say.