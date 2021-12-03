COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — An additional McLean County resident was reported hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Friday, as statewide weekly caseload levels reached a peak not seen since early January.

The county health department said 135 new cases were confirmed. A total of 25,630 cases have been recorded.

There are 23 people from McLean County getting hospital care for COVID-19, the report said. Thirty people are hospitalized with the virus in the county, which is three more since Thursday's totals.

MCHD's statement said 859 people were under home isolation, and 24,461 cases have evidently recovered. No new deaths have been reported since Tuesday, when the fatal case count in McLean County climbed by three to 287.

The county's positivity rate for COVID-testing is 4.1% as of Friday, and the weekly rate was 6.8% as of Thursday. The latter figure dropped by 0.3% from Wednesday.

Health officials in McLean County continue to urge people to get tested for COVID-19 around five to seven days following exposure to a confirmed case, along with wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported Friday that 42,559 new cases were confirmed over a seven-day period beginning Nov. 26. The weekly case average as of Friday was 6,080 — that's the highest weekly rate reported since Jan. 10, when a mean of 6,990 was recorded.

Statewide, 2,582 people were hospitalized with COVID on Friday, IDPH said, with 534 patients under intensive care. The positivity rate of Illinois' tests is 4.7%, with a seven-day rolling average of 5.6%.

IDPH said 69% of Illinois residents have gotten one vaccine dose and 61% are fully vaccinated. Just over one-third of adults eligible for a booster dose have gotten a supplemental shot, or 36% to be exact.

A public vaccination clinic is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Heartland Community College. Those interested should register for an online appointment and go to Room 2413 in the Student Commons Building, 1500 West Raab Road, Normal.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are available for first-time vaccinations or boosters. Children aged 5-11 must arrive with a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins will be accepted when possible.

Federal health officials continue to monitor new Omicron variant cases appearing in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that the variant was confirmed for a Minnesotan who recently traveled to New York City, and later recovered. That happened one day after the nation's first case was discovered for in a resident of California who recently traveled out of the country.

On Friday, the CDC announced that all incoming international travelers must show a false COVID-19 test taken before boarding their flight, regardless of their vaccination status or citizenship.

