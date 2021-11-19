Column: Here are the health numbers that matter

“Not everything that can be counted counts and not everything that counts can be counted.”

The quote is often attributed to Albert Einstein, but first appeared in a book by the sociologist William Bruce Cameron. Whatever the original source, in bouncy prose, it reminds us that as important as numbers are, they can also be misleading. When it comes to understanding our health and making healthy decisions, having numbers that matter is key.

Consider an advertisement you may have seen from out-of-town companies that offer health screenings at local community centers or churches. They provide “non-invasive, convenient, painless ultrasound screenings that can reveal dangerous plaque buildup or blockages.” For about $150 you can get a basic resting electrocardiogram and ultrasounds of arteries in your neck and abdomen. They claim the screenings produce numbers that could potentially “save your life.” Are the screenings worth the money? What do these numbers mean?

The United States Preventive Services Task Force is designed to answer these types of questions. It empanels health professionals to evaluate data on preventive screenings and services and issue grades on their effectiveness. What sort of grades do the screenings get? Mostly Ds, as in “There is moderate or high certainty that the service has no net benefit or that the harms outweigh the benefits.” So as for the question about screenings being worth it, this is sounding like a poor investment of your time and money.

We can use this example to understand that when it comes to monitoring our health, some numbers matter a lot more than others. Let’s consider some of the evidence that led to the USPSTF conclusions. One of those screenings measures the carotid arteries. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, less than 1% of adults in the U.S. have a narrowed carotid artery that is a likely cause of stroke. The lumen of your carotid arteries is probably between 4.3 mm and 7.7 mm. These are large blood vessels. Carotid arteries are like fire hoses compared to the garden hoses delivering oxygenated blood to the brain. True, restricted blood flow in them is serious but for most people, measuring them just isn’t very useful.

We may think there is no harm in getting a simple screening and to be sure, effective screenings are an important part of self-care. Monitoring our health helps us stay on track, document our progress, and catch potential problems early. Accurate measurements of things like vision, hearing, blood pressure, and cholesterol provide numbers that count. However, accuracy depends on the quality of devices and procedures. Did you know, for example, that guidelines for accurate measurement of blood pressure include sitting calmly for 10 minutes with the back supported and no crossed arms or legs and then taking the average of two or more blood pressure measurements? When is the last time your blood pressure was taken like that? Less effective screenings produce a lot of false positives and negatives. False positives lead to unnecessary worry and follow up care. False negatives can mislead us into thinking there is not a problem when there could be.

Dubious health claims by marketers have a long history so we can’t be surprised when the information they offer is not helpful. The volume of information available today is so massive that it is hard to know where to turn. A great approach is to seek information from reputable, evidence-based sources. An example is Medline Plus – a site from the National Library of Medicine where health information is frequently updated and supported by extensive references. Of course, trusted health care providers are also a great resource. While the health care system has its problems, providers who take time to really understand us and prove their value are indispensable.

Another place we can turn to is the irrefutable value of essential healthy behaviors. Healthy eating, physical activity, sleep, and stress management are massively supported by evidence. There is tremendous variation in how we can practice these behaviors, but we know enough about them to have numbers that really matter. For adults, a minimum of five and preferably nine or more servings of fruits and vegetables every day is powerfully health enhancing. So is seven-nine hours of sleep. And 150 or more minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each week has been shown to provide substantial benefits. No medications or medical procedures come remotely close to delivering the benefits of those behaviors. Stress cannot be measured as clearly – it is a great example of something that counts that can’t be counted – but minimizing negativity and boosting positive emotions throughout the day can dramatically enhance well-being. Performing all these behaviors provides compounding interactive benefits as each one enhances the value of the others. For example, when we eat better, we can move better, sleep better, destress better, and so on.

Keep track of essential health behaviors each day and you will have truly counted what counts. We need our trusted health care providers to measure some things, but we can measure many of the numbers that really matter. We don’t have to be an Einstein to figure that out.

Jim Broadbear is professor of health promotion and education at Illinois State University and Barb Broadbear is assistant Professor of exercise science and sport at Millikin University.

