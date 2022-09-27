Chestnut Health Systems to receive funding for new dental clinic in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Chestnut Health Systems is getting a new dental clinic in Bloomington that could help to address disparities in oral health care.

"The clinic will address one of the biggest health disparities in McLean County among people of color, those with disabilities, and those who are living at or near poverty levels," Chestnut CEO Dave Sharar said.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, announced Tuesday he helped to secure $430,000 in federal funding for Chestnut Health Systems to establish the Chestnut Family Health Center Dental Clinic, adjacent to the nonprofit organization's current family health center.

The project was approved as Community Project Funding through the fiscal year 2022 federal appropriations bill passed in March. Opening the dental clinic is estimated to cost $1.3 million. Sharar said Chestnut is soliciting bids from contractors so renovations can begin and recruiting dental professionals to staff the clinic.

Chestnut, the only federally qualified health center in McLean County, works with families to provide care regardless of their ability to pay, accepting Medicaid, Illinicare and Medicare in addition to private insurance.

Health care professionals say they hope the addition of a dental clinic through Chestnut will help to address shortcomings in oral health care for those who struggle to access it.

"Every year, an estimated 1,500 people in McLean County go to a hospital emergency department for dental pain. In many cases, that’s because they are uninsured or on Medicaid and don’t have access to regular dental care," Sharar said.

Colleen Reynolds, a media relations coordinator for OSF HealthCare, said very few dentists accept Medicaid patients, “and those who do view it as charity care” since their costs for Medicaid patients are not covered.

OSF is, alongside Chestnut, part of the Medicaid Innovation Collaboration, which is a cross-state effort to enable state Medicaid programs, managed-care plans and other keyholders to identify and implement solutions related to health equity.

“The building out of oral health access in the walls of Chestnut Health in Bloomington will fix this glaring disparity and ultimately bridge oral, primary medical, and behavioral health in one setting,” Reynolds wrote in an email, adding that state funding through the Medicaid Innovation Collaboration will help to fund the new clinic as well.

In a letter to the Congress Subcommittee on Labor, Davis addressed the issue of access, noting 50% of McLean County’s Medicaid recipients never see a dentist and children in poverty are five times more likely to have fair or poor oral health compared to other children.

“The average cost of a Medicaid enrollee’s inpatient hospital treatment for dental problems is nearly ten times higher than the cost of preventive care delivered in a dentist’s office,” Davis wrote.

He said he believes a federally qualified health center, like Chestnut, providing oral health services is the most affordable way for McLean County to meet the community’s needs.

The new dental clinic, which will be at 720 W. Chestnut St., will supplement Chestnut’s current core service areas, including substance use treatment and prevention; mental health treatment and housing for people with mental illness; applied behavioral research, training and publications; and primary care treatment and preventative services.

Sharar thanked Davis, as well as other local, state and federal funders and partners, noting that because of their efforts and contributions, "Chestnut will add a third critical component to caring for McLean County’s medically underserved when it opens a dental office in 2023."