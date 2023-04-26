NORMAL — For Adam Lovell, receiving two donated organs meant forming a new outlook on life.

He said he takes notice of the little decisions, like always choosing to take the stairs instead of an elevator.

Before his transplant operation almost 13 years ago, he also managed hypoglycemia unawareness — a condition that made him unable to tell when his blood sugar would drop dangerously low.

Coupling that with Type 1 diabetes, Lovell said, made him prone to spontaneously passing out. He racked up 10 emergency room trips in a year. That, he said, "was no way to live a life."

Lovell was the keynote speaker Tuesday at Donate Life event, where over two dozen convened at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal to recognize the profound impact of organ donation. The event coincided with National Donate Life Month in April, and culminated with the raising of nonprofit Gift of Hope’s purple flag.

Lovell, the 45-year-old Bloomington recipient, recapped how he suffered a traumatic foot injury at 23. He was treated with intravenous antibiotics that wore down his kidneys, leading to the hyperglycemia condition.

He described Buddy, his service dog that would nudge him before his sugar levels fell too far, as “my nurse — my lifesaver.” But even Buddy couldn’t solve his long-term problem, and Lovell was eventually placed on dialysis.

With his body incapable of filtering toxins out of the bloom, Lovell said he experienced a complete lack of energy. The limitations came at a time that his friends were out camping, running, hiking and getting exercise.

“I couldn’t even make it up a flight of stairs,” Lovell said.

‘Connects us all’

Lovell said he waited over three years for a kidney and pancreas donation. That’s a wait currently being endured by 100,000 people in the nation, according to Carle Hospital General Surgeon Dr. John Wieland. He also noted 17 people on those waitlists die every day because the organs they need are not available.

Wieland told others attending that their goal is to get 30,000 more people registered as organ donors. The impact could be exponential: He said four donors last year at the Carle BroMenn center saved 20 lives, and provided another 24 tissue donations.

That gift of life "connects us all," Wieland said.

After his speech, Wieland told The Pantagraph that as a former trauma surgeon, he’s seen both sides of medical outcomes — including the devastating. Wieland also said he’s seen tremendous support for families of donors.

“It really is uplifting to know that you can literally save more than one life in the act of organ donation,” he continued.

Noting that kidney disease is prevalent in the United States for several reasons — such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease — Wieland added liver transplants also take up spots on the waitlist. Other needs include pancreases, corneas, hearts, and lungs.

“Pretty much any vital organ that you can think of, the medical industry has figured out a way to extend and prolong life with transplantation,” the doctor said.

Not gone

Bloomington’s Corey Briggs, 39, is a Dietary Tray Runner with Carle. He attended Donate Life with his nephew Kendrick Dawson, 13, of Normal, and cousin Maurice Masala. The three wore shorts honoring the memory of Theodore “Bubba” Briggs, who died on July 28, 2021.

Corey Briggs described his brother, Theodore, as loving, caring, funny, joyful and a doting father to Kendrick.

Marsala said Theodore liked to party a little bit, but he also looked out for his own.

Since the tragic loss, Briggs said he has tried to keep working and maintaining. Yet, knowing parts of his brother are still walking this earth makes him feel really great — even joyful.

In total, he said, 18 people benefited from Theodore Briggs' organ donations.

“He’s not totally gone,” his brother said.

Reflecting on Tuesday’s showing for Donate Life, he encouraged others to register as organ donors.

Never-ending story

Now, Lovell said, he lives each day to his fullest. He serves as president of Transplant Life Illinois, the state’s team for the Transplant Games of America, held biennially.

He said their mission is to empower those touched by organ donation. That includes care providers and the families of donors. Lovell said meeting the latter is an emotional experience.

His organ transplants came from an 18-year-old who passed away suddenly, he said.

"His cells stills still live on inside of me," Lovell said. "What could have been the end of his story … isn’t. His story continues to live on as well."

If everyone registers as a donors and encourages others to do the same, he said: “Our story never ends. The story will keep on going, forever.”

Harry Wilkins, CEO of nonprofit organ procurer Gift of Life, spoke as well.

He told the crowd that the organization has always asked that you please don’t take your organs to heaven.

That’s because, he continued: “Heaven knows we need them here.”

MORE INFORMATION To learn more and sign up for the Illinois’ Organ/Tissue donor registry, visit LifeGoesOn.com.