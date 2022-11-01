Carle to take over Peoria-based UnityPoint hospitals

PEORIA — Carle Health is set to bring Peoria-based UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics into its fold, having signed a strategic affiliation agreement, the health care systems announced Tuesday.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity to engage with more individuals and families from our Central Illinois communities to help them achieve their best health,” said Dr. James Leonard, president and CEO of Carle Health. “As we work to earn the status of trusted healthcare partner in the greater Peoria region, we will leverage best practices of both teams to enhance the patient experience and bring innovation and individualized care for years to come.”

In the Peoria area, UnityPoint Health currently operates three main hospitals — Methodist, Proctor and Pekin — as well as UnityPlace, Methodist College and other clinics and services.

Carle, which is based in Urbana and owns hospitals in Normal and Eureka, announced in December it and UnityPoint had agreed to consider combining the organizations with two letters of intent.

Carle officials said Tuesday under the new affiliation agreement, Carle will replace UnityPoint as the parent organization of its Central Illinois properties.

During a call with Central Illinois media Tuesday, Clay Holderman, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health, said because these affected hospitals and clinics operate in a not-for-profit hospital system, this agreement replaces UnityPoint as the corporate member, but the existing governance and board of directors will remain in place.

Holderman said he believes this agreement helps UnityPoint better meet its mission as a not-for-profit.

UnityPoint Health Central Illinois President and CEO Keith Knepp said he preferred the word “affiliation” to “acquisition.”

“We are currently affiliated with the UnityPoint Health system. In the future we will be affiliated with Carle Health,” he said.

In the announcement, Knepp called Carle “a strategic partner" with a "like-minded vision for exceptional care."

During the call, he said he anticipates name changes for the hospitals and clinics, but they will retain the legacy names “that are important to us and important to the community.”

UnityPoint began acquiring the Peoria-area hospitals in 2011 beginning with Methodist, uniting the hospitals that were not owned by OSF HealthCare.

In 2020, Carle acquired the Advocate hospitals in Normal and Eureka for $190, renaming them Carle BroMenn and Carle Eureka. The former Community Cancer Center in Normal was also acquired in 2020, transitioning from joint ownership between Carle and OSF to solely Carle-owned and becoming the Carle Cancer Institute.

In the announcement Tuesday, the health care industry leaders said the agreement will allow Carle to expand services, programs and resources “and create new innovative opportunities for patients in the Peoria area.”

Carle expects to close on the deal April 1, 2023.

“Our goal around growth is to add clinicians to increase the availability to more and more subspecialty care in Central Illinois,” Leonard told reporters. “By coming together we’ll be able to bring those clinicians (closer) and that allows people to stay closer to home. That is what we think is incredibly important.”

Knepp noted the workforce shortage in the health care industry and said they hope to keep all their employees through the transition.

“We need all of our team members,” he said.