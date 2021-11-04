Carle Health scheduling appointments for children COVID shots

 Skip to main content
The United States on Wednesday (November 3) began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness to recipients and those around them.

BLOOMINGTON — Carle Health began scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those ages 5-11 on Thursday.

Twenty-eight million children are eligible to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. 

Carle in a statement said those in McLean County are asked to contact their primary care provider at (309) 467-4691 to schedule an appointment. Carle is also partnering with Unit 5 schools for vaccinations.

Community members in Woodford County are encouraged to contact their primary care provider to schedule an appointment in their offices through MyCarle.

