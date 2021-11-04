Carle Health scheduling appointments for children COVID shots

BLOOMINGTON — Carle Health began scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those ages 5-11 on Thursday.
Twenty-eight million children are eligible to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Carle in a statement said those in McLean County are asked to contact their primary care provider at (309) 467-4691 to schedule an appointment. Carle is also partnering with Unit 5 schools for vaccinations.
Community members in Woodford County are encouraged to contact their primary care provider to schedule an appointment in their offices through MyCarle.