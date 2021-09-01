Carle Health raises minimum wage to $15 per hour

URBANA — Carle Health is the latest area health care provider to announce a pivot to a $15 per hour minimum wage.

The Urbana-based system announced the change — "effective immediately" — on Wednesday.

Internal estimates indicate that around 4,700 people "will see a pay increase as a result," according to a news release.

That group includes health care technicians, housekeeping, scheduling and customer service employees.

Some other employees will see increases in their wages, the release noted, but did not specify which employees or what that compensation entails.

About 42% of Carle Health's 11,000-plus employees are projected to receive a pay raise of some kind.

In mid-June, Peoria-based OSF HealthCare announced it would change its minimum wage from $12 to $15 an hour this month (except for the Chicago metro area, where the minimum will be $16.95).

OSF HealthCare employs more than 23,000 people across its Illinois and Michigan system.

The wage increases at both area health care systems comes about four years ahead of a planned incremental shift to a $15 an hour minimum wage statewide in 2025.

