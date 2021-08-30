Carle Health acquires McLean County Orthopedics

BLOOMINGTON — Carle Health has acquired another local healthcare office.

As of Sunday, McLean County Orthopedics at 1111 Trinity Lane, Suite 111, is now Carle McLean County Orthopedics. All "advanced care providers," including physicians, physicians' assistants and nurse practitioners, are slated to remain at the practice.

It's the second such announcement from the Urbana-based healthcare system in a month. On July 30, Carle Health announced it acquired Advanced MRI last July and had completed a yearlong transition from "independent diagnostic testing facility to hospital outpatient department."

The Urbana-based healthcare provided said "evolving needs" in the community prompted its most recent acquisition.

"We're committed to expanding to meet the health care needs of patients across the region, which is a vision we share with MCO," Carle said on its website.

No changes in insurance coverage are expected, but patients are still "urged to verify their benefits and coverage with their insurance plan," it said.

Earlier this month, two fellowship-trained physicians joined the staff. Carle Health said Dr. Tom Murphy and Dr. Jonathon Aubry, both of whom practice sports medicine, are accepting new patients.

CMCO's physicians have privileges at both hospitals in the Twin Cities, as well as The Center for Outpatient Medicine in Bloomington, meaning patients can choose their preferred hospital.

McLean County Orthopedics was established in 1977. Its healthcare staff treats conditions affecting the shoulder, elbow, hand and wrist, foot and ankle, hip, knee and spine.

Specialty areas include interventional pain medicine and management, sports medicine, reconstructive surgery, imaging services and physical/occupational therapy.

