Carle BroMenn seeks comments ahead of Magnet designation

NORMAL — Carle BroMenn Medical Center, designated as a Magnet organization in 2017 by the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program, is applying for re-designation in October.

Patients, family members, staff and others who would like to provide comments are encouraged to do so.

Comments may be sent via email to magnet@ana.org, or by direct mail to the American Nurses Credentialing Center, Magnet Recognition Program Office, 8515 Georgia Ave., Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910-3492. 

Submissions must be received by Oct. 1.

All comments are confidential and will not be shared with the health care organization. Comments may be anonymous, but they must be sent in writing to the Magnet Program Office.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

