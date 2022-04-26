 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NATIONAL DONATE LIFE MONTH

Carle BroMenn recognizes lifesaving organ donors

Corey Briggs, right, is embraced by Carle BroMenn Medical Center co-workers and surrounded by family as his brother, Theo Briggs, is honored by the Carle community for his organ tissue donation that helped 18 other lives during a flag raising Tuesday at the medical center. Corey Briggs, who himself is a registered organ donor, said his brother's love for the community is what enabled him to make the donations after his passing.

NORMAL — Carle BroMenn Medical Center recognized National Donate Life Month on Tuesday with an event honoring six patients who donated organs last year. 

The event focused on Theo Briggs, who died in July. His surviving brother, Corey Briggs, works at Carle BroMenn, according to Carle Health. The organs donated by the six donors last year saved 18 lives.

Corey Briggs, left, and his family, are honored by Carle BroMenn Medical Center Director of Spiritual Care Molly Ward, Gift of Hope President/CEO Dr. Harry Wilkins and Elizabeth Ewing, Gift of Hope Donation Liaison.

Carle BroMenn staff were joined by representatives from Gift of Hope, including CEO Harry Wilkins and Donation Liaison Elizabeth Ewing. Gift of Hope is the organ procurement organization that covers most of Illinois and part of Indiana. It is one of 57 such organizations that together are the national donation system.

There are more than 100,000 people waiting for organ transplant, according to Donate Life America, which organizes National Donate Life Month. Seventeen of those people die each day waiting for a transplant. Last year there were 41,000 transplants from 20,300 donors.

To join the organ and tissue registry through the Illinois Secretary of State's office, visit https://apps.ilsos.gov/organdonorregister

