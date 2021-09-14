Carle BroMenn receives recognition for stroke care

NORMAL — The American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association have recognized Carle BroMenn Medical Center for "exceptional" care of stroke patients.

NORMAL — The American Heart Association and American Strok Association have recognized Carle BroMenn Medical Center for "exceptional" care of patients experiencing stroke.

According to a news release, the Normal-based hospital is set to receive three designations from the AHA:

Get with the Guidelines Stroke Award Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Get with the Guidelines Stroke Award Gold Plus

Get with the Guidelines Stroke Award Target Stroke SM Elite Honor Roll

The awards come after the hospital met achievement goals in diagnosing and treating stroke patients. The goals ranged from quick recoveries for patients, reduced death rates and limiting disability as a result of stroke.

The hospital was also evaluated on the amount of time between a patient's arrival and when they actually received treatment.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our patients using the latest technology and quality measures,” said Carle stroke specialist Dr. Herman Dick. “Receiving recognition like these really demonstrates our commitment to these priorities. When you come to Carle BroMenn, you are receiving the highest quality stroke care from a team of dedicated stroke experts.”

The accreditation isn't limited to just the Normal hospital. Per the release, Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana has been recognized for its stroke patient care as well.