Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal hosts first of two vaccine clinics

BLOOMINGTON — Kids had the opportunity to get their first COVID vaccine Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

Two adults boosted their inoculations and two children had their first rounds of Pfizer doses during the event.

Tony Morstatter, club CEO, said they've partnered in the past with the McLean County Health Department and Chestnut Health Systems on a vaccine clinic. However, this time was the first chance younger children could sign up.

"We wanted to make sure that we opened up another opportunity for our community to be able to access the vaccine," he said.

Morstatter said the pandemic has shifted the way they do things at the club, and "safety has always been our No. 1 priority." He added the kids do a great job of masking up and sticking to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

He said they want the kids to have fun too, but also to be safe.

Karen Manos, of Chicago, was there Saturday to help give the shots. She said she was a labor and delivery nurse for 41 years until the hospital she worked at closed.

"Then this came about — the vaccines — and it was a good cause, so I thought I'd do it," she said. She's also worked at clinics in Colona, Dixon, Erwin and Burr Ridge.

Manos said COVID is affecting kids more and more, and she agreed it is important to get the doses out to the kids.

The clinic will return to the club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12. Walk-ins for first, second, booster and kids' doses are welcome.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238.

