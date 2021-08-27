Bloomington resident wins $1M in vaccine lottery

BLOOMINGTON — State health officials announced Friday that one of two winners of a $1 million cash lottery prize resides in Bloomington.

A press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health said 19 winners were contacted Thursday in the final drawing of the "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery.

Seventeen winners will each be awarded a $150,000 scholarship, the release added. Those awardees included residents of Douglas and Peoria counties.

Vaccinated residents of Illinois were automatically entered into the drawing. IDPH said Friday that 76% of the eligible population has been inoculated for COVID-19, including 600,000 children and 7.7 million adults.

IDPH said winners should keep their phones turned on and regularly check their emails to find out if they've won.

The initial phone or email notification will not ask for any personal information. Winners must complete and submit their authorization form within seven days to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then help winners through the claims process.

