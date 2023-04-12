BLOOMINGTON — The mayors of Bloomington and Normal have partnered with Carle Health to declare April 16 as Healthcare Decisions Day.
These declarations with Carle Health's Advance Care Planning program encourage the public to consider their care preferences and understand how to document those wishes.
President and CEO of the United Way of McLean County, David Taylor (left), and director of the Tinervin Family Foundation, Jeff Tinervin (right). The McLean County Mobile Health Clinic is a project in partnership with Carle-BroMenn Medical Center, the Tinervin Family Foundation, the United Way of McLean County and The Laborers International Union of North America.
At a Bloomington City Council meeting on April 10, Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe read the proclamation and presented the signed document to Rev. Christine McNeal, senior staff chaplain and coordinator for Faith Community Relations at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe listens to speakers on Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Bloomington Public Library.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mayor Chris Koos also signed the proclamation last week in Normal.
In an announcement, Carle said Healthcare Decisions Day allows community members to learn about resources that are available to help make those choices.
Other communities have also joined the proclamation, including Eureka, Champaign, Danville, Hoopeston and Richland.
Visit
Carle.org for more information.
Watch now: Photos from Business Before Hours
Amanda Jones, Charlie Moore, Catherine Porter, executive director, Integrated Wellness
Gary Donohue, Samantha Mlot
Sonja Reece, Catherine Porter, executive director, Integrated Wellness
Sonja Reece, Catherine Porter, executive director, Integrated Wellness
Kim Schoenbein, Amanda Jones
Cat Woods, Brendan O’ Neill
Cat Woods, Brendan O’ Neill
Jenna Hart, Brooke Fenske, Jessica Moore
Jenna Hart, Brooke Fenske, Jessica Moore
Cranston Sparks, Rachel and Cadmiel Santana
Suzi Nafziger, Jolene Aldus, Kim Schoenbein
Suzi Nafziger, Jolene Aldus, Kim Schoenbein
George Nordine, Tim Hohulin
Jonell Kehias, Cat Woods, Brendan O’Neill, Justin Boyd, Sonja Reece
Grace Nichols, Cranston Sparks
Grace Nichols, Cranston Sparks
Jeremy Hardman, Craig McCormick
Jeremy Hardman, Craig McCormick
Colleen Kannaday, Heather Miller
Colleen Kannaday, Heather Miller
Mike Straza, Cadmiel Santana
Mike Straza, Cadmiel Santana
Julie Kubsch, Tracy Patkunas, Erin Jennings, Catherine Porter, Amanda Jones
Julie Kubsch, Tracy Patkunas, Erin Jennings, Catherine Porter, Amanda Jones
Phonda Sanders, Laura Langan
Karen Hanson, Shelleigh Birlingmair
Karen Hanson, Shelleigh Birlingmair
Justin Boyd, Samantha Mlot
Justin Boyd, Samantha Mlot
Leni Kuntz, Jordyn Ernst
Leni Kuntz, Jordyn Ernst
Katheen Lorenz, Heather Miller
Katheen Lorenz, Heather Miller
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!