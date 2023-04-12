BLOOMINGTON — The mayors of Bloomington and Normal have partnered with Carle Health to declare April 16 as Healthcare Decisions Day.

These declarations with Carle Health's Advance Care Planning program encourage the public to consider their care preferences and understand how to document those wishes.

At a Bloomington City Council meeting on April 10, Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe read the proclamation and presented the signed document to Rev. Christine McNeal, senior staff chaplain and coordinator for Faith Community Relations at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Mayor Chris Koos also signed the proclamation last week in Normal.

In an announcement, Carle said Healthcare Decisions Day allows community members to learn about resources that are available to help make those choices.

Other communities have also joined the proclamation, including Eureka, Champaign, Danville, Hoopeston and Richland.

Visit Carle.org for more information.