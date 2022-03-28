Bloomington-Normal doctors seek to promote colorectal cancer screenings

BLOOMINGTON — Advances in screening technology have made it easier to detect colorectal cancer, and the stakes to do so are high, Bloomington-Normal doctors say.

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in the country, as well as one of the most fatal, said Patrick Fernandes, a radiation oncologist at Carle Cancer Institute Normal. There are around 150,000 cases each year in the U.S., causing 53,000 deaths.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The Illinois Department of Public Health estimates around 6,600 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer in Illinois and more than 2,400 patients die each year.

The key to preventing these deaths is early detection, said OSF Medical Group gastroenterologist Omar Khokhar.

“Get screened because it saves lives and it saves burden on the healthcare system,” he said.

Colorectal cancer starts as a pre-cancerous polyp, which is what doctors are looking for when performing colonoscopies.

Other symptoms may present if the polyps do become cancerous, including changes in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss and blood in stool. Anyone who notices these should talk to their doctor, Fernandes and Khokhar said.

“We want to avoid the development of symptoms,” Khokhar said.

People should also be aware of their family history with colorectal cancer. The general screening guidance is now based on people’s risk levels. People with no family history of the cancer and who do not have an inflammatory bowel disease should start being screened at age 45. People with those risk factors may need more intensive screening regimens, Fernandes said.

Lifestyle choices like smoking, alcohol use and eating large amounts of red meat or animal fats also can increase risk of colorectal cancer, he said.

During the pandemic, people have put off preventative care, sometimes as a result of hospitals having to cancel optional or non-urgent procedures, Fernandes said.

“Unfortunately because of the pandemic, patients had to cancel these procedures (…) and there is no doubt in my mind this will have a detrimental impact on their health,” he said.

There are new screening methods too. Those include stool tests that look for blood in stool samples, which can be caused by polyps and DNA tests. Those are options for people at average risk, Khokhar said.

The stool tests and DNA tests need to be done every year and every three years, respectively, Fernandes said. There is also a newer scan procedure, similar to a CT scan, he said.

People may be more hesitant about a colonoscopy, he said. The necessary preparation can be uncomfortable, but anesthesia is used for the procedure itself. It is a bit of a tradeoff compared to the other screening options, as a colonoscopy is good for 10 years for people with average risk.

People who are worried about the procedure should talk to their doctors, Khokhar said.

“If those barriers are biases that exist in people’s minds, it’s worth revisiting,” he said.

Treatment is likely to involve a multifaceted approach that depends on how advanced the cancer is, Fernandes said. Carle Cancer Institute Normal has launched a new program that lets patients meet with the multiple care providers involved in their treatment in the same day.

“When (the patient) leaves that department, she’s contented she knows that the plan is,” Fernandes said.

Recent developments in treatment, including treatments which attack only cancerous cells based on gene variations and immune therapy treatments, show promise for better outcomes, he said.

“There have been advances in the treatment of this cancer and we are seeing patients live longer and longer lives,” he said.

