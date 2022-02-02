Bloomington-Normal Boys & Girls Club to host free vaccine clinic

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal is partnering with the State of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Public Health to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The clinic is open to the public. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson adult and child vaccines will all be available. If your vaccine requires a second dose, you can receive it March 12. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those 5 years and older. 

The clinic will take place at the Boys & Girls Club at 1615 Illinois St. in Bloomington.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

