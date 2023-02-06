BLOOMINGTON — The John M. Scott Health Care Commission has created a new grant funding opportunity for organizations that provide services promoting health and wellbeing in McLean County.

The new grant category, Emergent Needs, is geared toward smaller projects that wouldn't qualify for the commission's two existing categories, General Operating Grants and Community Health Needs Priority Grants, the commission said in a news release.

The trust funds must serve county residents with a yearly household income of no more than 185% of the federal poverty level.

Funding priorities for emergent needs grants are as follows:

Health disparities in community of color

Heart disease

Oral health

Mental health

Pandemic response, recovery, and preparation

Social determinants of health