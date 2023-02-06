BLOOMINGTON — The John M. Scott Health Care Commission has created a new grant funding opportunity for organizations that provide services promoting health and wellbeing in McLean County.
The City of Bloomington serves as trustee for the Scott Trust, established by the late judge to help pay medical costs for people in financial need.
The new grant category, Emergent Needs, is geared toward smaller projects that wouldn't qualify for the commission's two existing categories, General Operating Grants and Community Health Needs Priority Grants, the commission said in a news release.
The trust funds must serve county residents with a yearly household income of no more than 185% of the federal poverty level.
Funding priorities for emergent needs grants are as follows:
- Health disparities in community of color
- Heart disease
- Oral health
- Mental health
- Pandemic response, recovery, and preparation
- Social determinants of health
Forms for requesting a proposal for the new grants are available on the city's webpage for the trust at bloomingtonil.gov, under the Community Enhancement Division section. Applications are due before end of day on Feb. 26.
City grants coordinator William Bessler is taking questions about the trust, commission or new grant program. He can be reached by phone at 309-434-2343 or email at wbessler@cityblm.org.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison