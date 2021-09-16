Bloomington firefighters collect $17K for muscular dystrophy research

Over $707 of that amount was collected by 6-year-old Braden Cotton.

According to Kyle Klinefelter, vice president of the Bloomington Firefighters Union Local 39, the International Association of Firefighters has partnered with MDA for over 60 years.

"As the Bloomington union chapter, Local 49, every year we hit the streets to fill the boot," Klinefelter said, "and we also participate in the Labor Day parade, raising money for researching treatment for children with muscular disease."

He noted that Local 49 has been working the campaign "longer than anybody's been working here."

Klinefelter said in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA saw historic fundraising lows throughout Illinois.

"This year we bounced back," Klinefelter said, adding they're now probably at average numbers. In 2019, $22,000 was raised locally for MDA, in addition to $8,000 collected to run the Chicago Marathon.

Klinefelter also said they're doing a fundraiser raffle for a grill, with all of the proceeds going to MDA. People can stop by the Bloomington Fire Department headquarters at 310 N. Lee St. for tickets, message Local 49's Facebook page, or call 309-434-2627.

Klinefelter added that as they head into the holiday season, Local 49 will fill and deliver turkey baskets to the elderly and to other community members at several McLean County Housing Authority residential towers. City firefighters have been doing that for over 35 years, he said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.