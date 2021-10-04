Bloomington clinic gets COVID relief funding

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Chestnut Health Systems' Bloomington community clinic is one of 42 in the state that will receive additional funding from the American Rescue Plan. Congress passed the COVID economic recovery package in March. 

The program is set to receive $542,581 of that overall total, which will be split between its Bloomington and Granite City health centers. 

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., on Monday announced in a joint release that certain Community Health Centers have been awarded a total of $35.7 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

The money will fund efforts for CHS to "modernize their health care infrastructure and enhance their work to address health disparities in underserved communities."

Chief operating office Puneet Leekha told The Pantagraph the money will be used in part to begin offering dental services at its campus in the 700 block of West Chestnut Street.

"Chestnut's McLean County service area and patient population face a variety of barriers to oral health," he said. "They include limited access to dental services for adults, limited preventive oral health coverage for those on Medicaid, and increased reliance on hospital emergency departments for oral health." 

Leekha added that the American Rescue Plan money will be combined with "other sources of funds" to get the dental program up and running "some time next year." 

