BLOOMINGTON — Spring is on the horizon, but unpredictable weather in February means blood drive cancellations and travel woes can keep people from donating blood as they had planned.

"The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds somebody in the U.S. needs blood," said Brian Williamsen, communication manager for the American Red Cross of Illinois. "We've actually had throughout the country probably thousands of appointments canceled this winter because of severe weather."

As those cancellations continue to affect blood supply, the Red Cross and local hospitals are urging donors to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage from arising.

Williamsen said donors of all blood types, along with platelet donors, are needed daily to meet the demand of hospitals and patients. However, they are especially in need of Type O blood donors, as that is the most common blood type used for transfusions.

"Type O-positive ... is actually given to patients more than any other blood and it's referred to as the most-needed blood type, but it's the most common, with almost 40% of the U.S. population," Williamsen said.

Hospitals use blood supplies for patients who have experienced significant blood loss, such as in trauma cases and cardiac surgeries, Williamsen said.

Blood supplies may also be used in childbirths when hemorrhage occurs, and for cancer patients who need platelet transfusions when their bone marrow is not making enough, said Janell Purdle, lab director at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

"We have established a minimum volume that we need for each of the blood types in our blood bank, and we've been able to maintain that to be able to service all the patients that we need to," Purdle said. "It's about five days that we have on supply, and we're constantly in communication with the American Red Cross on how much we can get."

Purdle said they primarily receive blood from the American Red Cross, which supplies blood all over the nation. Its supply is constantly rotating due to expiration dates of units and to make sure there is enough blood on hand for patients. A unit of blood can only be stored for up to 42 days.

Although blood donations tend to falter during the winter, they also were hit hard during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were concerned about going to blood drives or donation centers and being infected, Purdle said.

"I'm knocking on wood right now that we don't see a shortage in our current supply," said Dr. Rick A. Anderson, vice president and chief medical officer at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. "The thing is that we tend to be a little low on O-negative blood, which is the universal donor blood type."

Anderson said OSF St. Joseph works with Impact Life, which serves over 100 hospitals around the Midwest, to supply its blood bank and have a five-day supply of blood ready for use when needed.

"I think people don't think about it very often," Anderson said. "People that may have a loved one that needed a blood donation or have made a blood donation themselves really think about it."

Anderson said people often worry about the pain and the time commitment that could come with blood donation. But, he said, donation centers and drives have made it easier and faster for people to donate.

"It's absolutely essential that we do have those blood donors who are willing to do that and we're thankful for them," Williamsen said. "You're doing something that's bigger than yourself and you're helping people in the process."

In an effort to to keep hospitals shelves stocked, anyone who donates blood through the American Red Cross this month will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

For information on appointments and the drawing, go to redcrossblood.org/heart.

Donors can even track their donation through the American Red Cross' Blood Donor App. For more details, visit redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.

People can donate blood through Impact Life by scheduling an appointment at bloodcenter.org/donate or by calling 1-800-747-5401. ImpactLife also has a mobile app for users to schedule and track appointments.

Upcoming blood drives American Red Cross blood drive include the following: American Red Cross Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Court, Bloomington, Feb. 6-8 and Feb. 13-14 from 12:15-7:15 p.m. as well as Feb. 10-12 from 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

State Farm, 2702 Ireland Grove Road, Bloomington, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Illinois Sate University Watterson Towers, 301 S. Fell Ave. in Normal, in the Rosa Parks Room on Feb. 10 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Heyworth High School, 308 W. Cleveland St., Heyworth, on Feb. 10 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

North Danvers Mennonite Church, 5517 E. 1950 North Road, Danvers, on Feb. 11 from 8 a.m.-noon. Impact Life blood drives include the following: Illinois State University Bone Student Center, 100 N. University St., Normal, on Feb. 6 from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Feb. 13 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington, on Feb. 9 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Feb. 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hopedale Medical Complex, 107 Tremont St., Hopedale, on Feb. 17 from noon-3 p.m.