Blood donations drop to critically low levels

NORMAL — A donation shortage has put blood inventory levels at about half of what they need to be in order for Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital to be prepared for emergencies.

The Red Cross — which supplies blood to both hospitals — on Tuesday said there is a special need for donations of type O blood.

"We are distributing blood donations faster than they are coming in and blood cannot be manufactured," Lynn Hruska, executive director of the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois, said in a statement. "It's only the generosity of donors who roll up their sleeves that make sure patients get the lifesaving blood that they need."

The Red Cross' national inventory levels are at a low not seen in six years. The agency said it needs to collect 10,000 additional blood donations each week for the next month to keep up with hospital demand.

"No family should have to worry if there will be an essential resource like blood at the hospital for them or a family member experiencing an accident or medical emergency," Carle BroMenn and Carle Eureka Vice President of Operations Tim Bassett said. "We have about half the supply that we typically keep ready for such emergencies."

Appointments to donate blood at a Red Cross donation site or at a Red Cross-run drive can be found online or via the nonprofit's app, Blood Donor App.

