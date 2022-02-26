Black Nurses Association aims to increase diversity among Central Illinois nurses

BLOOMINGTON — When she watched a class of new nurses receive their white coats this winter, Juanita Smith said she was struck by how few were people of color.

“I could have missed but I didn’t see one nurse of color. Not one,” said Smith, a member of the Black Nurses Association of Central Illinois Inc. “Why aren’t they going into nursing? The field is wide open and there’s such a shortage of nurses, I just wondered, could we do something?”

In the midst of a membership campaign, leadership for the local chapter is working to increase diversity in the field of nursing.

“Diversity in the United States is increasing rapidly and the diversity in health care is not increasing to meet those demands,” said Elaine Hardy, president of the BNA of Central Illinois, which is based in Bloomington and is the only chapter in the state south of the Chicago area.

She noted sometimes having a more diverse population of medical professionals can help patients feel more comfortable in seeking medical help and being honest about what ails them.

“If you feel comfortable talking to me or coming to me, then I can at least do more for you — help you, direct you, whatever,” she said, adding that among colleagues, part of progress is talking to each other to break down barriers.

As part of the group’s efforts to encourage more students of color to study nursing, Smith said they plan to reach out to local school districts and see if they can speak to and mentor students who show interest in the field.

She said seeing people of all races in the medical field can help children see more possibilities in their futures.

“I just think we need to be able to see someone who looks like us, who has done the work to get to where they are and to let (others) know that they can do it, too,” Smith said.

According to the 2020 Illinois Nursing Workforce Center Registered Nurse Survey, a slight increase in racial, ethnic and gender diversity was found among Illinois RNs under the age of 45.

The data shows 10% of responding RNs in Illinois were Asian; 9% were Black; 6% were Hispanic or Latinx; 2% were multiracial. Those identifying at other, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and American Indian or Alaska Native made up less than 2% combined.

Hardy said when she was growing up no one ever told her to consider being a nurse, and maybe other students haven’t heard it either.

“I think it takes students having somebody in their life who believes in them, and I think that’s where our mentoring (comes in)," she said.

Hardy said in her observations, Black nursing students study hard but alone. In addition to mentorship, BNA aims to be a source of community for nurses as they step into the field and throughout their careers.

“I would love to have a bigger community,” Hardy said, noting building partnerships with local medical institutions can be a hurdle. “If it’s not a welcoming environment, I’m not going to stay. So if you look around and see how many Black nurses there are not working in these institutions, the question should be where are they and why not.”

Across the region, BNA also works with churches and in back-to-school events, supporting health initiatives aimed at educating the communities.

“We go where they are,” Smith said. “We do our best to go to them and to do the best we can to help them and our community, do the things that need to be done to reach more and more people.”

In recent years, more college students in Bloomington-Normal and students across the state have joined the local BNA and Hardy said she was excited to see them so engaged.

“I’m trying to get people motivated; I’m trying to get people excited and I’m trying to get people engaged,” she said.

