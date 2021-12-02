All McLean County intensive care unit beds filled

BLOOMINGTON — Hospitals in McLean County have no ICU beds available, the McLean County Health Department reported Thursday.

A daily COVID-19 update from MCHD said hospitals in the county list 100% of their ICU beds as being in use, with 99% of their total beds occupied.

Twenty-seven patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county. Twenty-two residents from McLean County are hospitalized from the virus, the report added.

ICU bed availability in the county thrice dipped below a 20% threshold between last winter and earlier this fall: it was 12% in October, 8% in April and 4% in December 2020.

Lynn Fulton, president of OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, said in a statement to The Pantagraph that overall patient volume has risen over the past few days, and the hospital put a surge plan in place at the start of the pandemic.

She said they oversee admission and discharges of patients on a daily basis, and numbers for each were nearly equal for the last few days. That resulted in the hospital being close to capacity, Fulton said.

OSF St. Joseph is working with several sister hospitals in the region to provide care, she said.

"A hospital is only able to surge up to a certain point, and then it is truly full," Fulton said. "Nurses, physicians, technologists and physical beds are a finite resource."

She encouraged people to do their part by getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu, masking up, staying home when sick and washing their hands.

MCHD announced Thursday that 195 new cases were confirmed, raising the total figure for probable and confirmed cases since last year to 25,495. The update counted 869 people under home isolation, with another 24,317 reported as released from isolation and deemed recovered.

A total of 287 deaths in the county have been tied to COVID-19, following three deaths announced Tuesday, county updates said.

The update reported a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%, out of 622,400 tests for the virus. It added the weekly rolling average as of Wednesday showed a 7.3% positivity rate.

McLean County is experiencing high community transmission, per the CDC Data Tracker. That's based on an average of 329.41 cases per 100,000, as of Tuesday.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.