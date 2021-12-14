84 new COVID cases counted in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The availability of intensive care unit beds decreased from Monday, with 96% of ICU beds in use and 96% of total hospital beds in the county, MCHD reported.
Twenty-eight McLean County residents are in the hospital for COVID-related illness and 43 total patients are in McLean County hospitals for COVID.
The health department said 1,059 people are isolating at home and 102 people have been released from isolation and considered recovered since Monday.
The county’s rolling positivity rate through Monday is 5.4%.
McLean County continues to experience high community transmission of COVID-19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data based on the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000.
Several vaccination clinics are available in McLean County, including offering booster doses. Everyone 16 and older can receive a booster dose, since the FDA and CDC authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech booster for children ages 16 and 17 last week.
Vaccine clinics for ages 12 and older will be held:
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at Grossinger Motors Arena
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Grossinger Motors Arena
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Hudson Fire Department
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 29 at Grossinger Motors Arena
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Grossinger Motors Arena
Walk-ins are accepted but pre-registration is encouraged. This can be done at the health department website or by calling 309-888-5600 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Other vaccine locations can be found on the federal government site at www.vaccines.gov.
In McLean County, 57.42% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Kelsey Watznauer's most memorable 2021 stories
Simply put, this year was a rush and my head is spinning realizing it's already time to look back on all we've done in the last 12 months.
Now in my third year at The Pantagraph, I was able to produce some of my strongest work — stories that mattered to me and stories I believe mattered to the community. It was (more than a little) difficult to narrow it down, but I've selected four of the heavy hitters and one of my favorite examples of the passionate, interesting students I had the honor of meeting in 2021.
Former Pantagrapher Kevin Barlow and I broke down House Bill 3653, a criminal justice bill that eliminates cash bail in Illinois by 2023.
Karyss Opsal's "Black in America" and "Flower Girl" captured some of the intense emotion the Normal West student felt this year.
One year after George Floyd's last breath, Kade Heather and I spoke with activists and community leaders about his murder, progress and what's next.
Seven LGBTQ+ community leaders lent their voices to these profiles for a Pride Month project by Sierra Henry, Timothy Eggert and me.
Jelani Day's story is not over and we haven't been able to tell it all, but this part, I'm proud to have been able to share.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.