breaking top story

84 new COVID cases counted in McLean County

With the spread of the new omicron variant, the CDC has recommended all adults now get their COVID booster shot. What exactly is a booster shot and who should make sure they get one? Source by: Stringr

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The availability of intensive care unit beds decreased from Monday, with 96% of ICU beds in use and 96% of total hospital beds in the county, MCHD reported.

Twenty-eight McLean County residents are in the hospital for COVID-related illness and 43 total patients are in McLean County hospitals for COVID.

The health department said 1,059 people are isolating at home and 102 people have been released from isolation and considered recovered since Monday.

The county’s rolling positivity rate through Monday is 5.4%.

McLean County continues to experience high community transmission of COVID-19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data based on the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000.

Several vaccination clinics are available in McLean County, including offering booster doses. Everyone 16 and older can receive a booster dose, since the FDA and CDC authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech booster for children ages 16 and 17 last week.

Vaccine clinics for ages 12 and older will be held:

  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at Grossinger Motors Arena
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Grossinger Motors Arena
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Hudson Fire Department
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 29 at Grossinger Motors Arena
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Grossinger Motors Arena

Walk-ins are accepted but pre-registration is encouraged. This can be done at the health department website or by calling 309-888-5600 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Other vaccine locations can be found on the federal government site at www.vaccines.gov.

In McLean County, 57.42% of residents are fully vaccinated.

