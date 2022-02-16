77 new COVID cases in McLean County; additional testing available

BLOOMINGTON — Seventy-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in McLean County.
The
McLean County Health Department said 556 people are in isolation because of the virus and since Tuesday’s report, 67 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Twenty-one McLean County residents were reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19 and a total of 19 COVID patients are in McLean County hospitals.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Carle Health said 18 COVID patients are in Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and three of those are in the intensive care unit.
In McLean County, 92% of ICU beds are full and 98% of all hospital beds are full, the health department reported.
The county’s rolling seven-day positivity rate was 2.5% through Tuesday and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is high community transmission.
A
new COVID-19 testing clinic will be available 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
The health department will offer testing on select days “in an effort to increase access to PCR COVID-19 testing.”
Pre-registration for this clinic and information about other testing sites is available at
health.mcleancountyil.gov.
Three vaccination clinics have been scheduled in Bloomington. For those 12 and older,
10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Grossinger Motors Arena 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
A vaccination clinic is also scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Grossinger for those ages 5-11.
Vaccine registration is available at
health.mcleancountyil.gov or at the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center, 309-888-5600. The call center is available weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additional vaccine locations can be found at
vaccines.gov.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
