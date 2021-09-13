6 new orthopedic specialists to serve Bloomington in new partnership with OSF Healthcare

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — OSF Healthcare has partnered with a Peoria group to bring six more orthopedic surgeons and specialty care providers to the Bloomington area. 

It's the second such partnership between OSF and Great Plains Orthopedics, a group of specialty physicians and advanced care providers whose specializations range from treating broken bones, sports medicine, and orthopedic trauma.

OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center had an agreement with the group that allowed 13 fellowship-trained surgeons to work at the hospital in Peoria. 

Now surgeons and doctors from Great Plains Orthopedics will provide orthopedic coverage for the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center Emergency Department. 

The specialty-trained physicians will also see patients at OSF Medical Group - Orthopedics on College Avenue in Bloomington. 

“Our goal is to assure that high-quality orthopedic care is available for our patients in Bloomington-Normal and the surrounding communities, and we feel this partnership allows us to continue that work,” OSF St. Joseph Medical Center president Lynn Fulton said. 

Great Plains Orthopedics also serves six other locations throughout Central Illinois. 

