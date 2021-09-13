6 new orthopedic specialists to serve Bloomington in new partnership with OSF Healthcare

BLOOMINGTON — OSF Healthcare has partnered with a Peoria group to bring six more orthopedic surgeons and specialty care providers to the Bloomington area.
It's the second such partnership between OSF and Great Plains Orthopedics, a group of specialty physicians and advanced care providers whose specializations range from treating broken bones, sports medicine, and orthopedic trauma.
OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center had an agreement with the group that allowed 13 fellowship-trained surgeons to work at the hospital in Peoria.
Now surgeons and doctors from Great Plains Orthopedics will provide orthopedic coverage for the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center Emergency Department.
The specialty-trained physicians will also see patients at OSF Medical Group - Orthopedics on College Avenue in Bloomington.
“Our goal is to assure that high-quality orthopedic care is available for our patients in Bloomington-Normal and the surrounding communities, and we feel this partnership allows us to continue that work,” OSF St. Joseph Medical Center president Lynn Fulton said.
Great Plains Orthopedics also serves six other locations throughout Central Illinois.
A table set for one in remembrance of those missing from the armed forces was on display Saturday at the Red, White and Blue event at the Corn Crib in Normal.
First responders pose for a photo at the Red, White and Blue rally held at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday. The rally was a time to remember 9/11 and honor those who lost their lives.
The McLean County Republicans hosted a Red, White and Blue event on Saturday at the Corn Crib in Normal to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Marine Lt. Col. and Republican candidate for governor of Illinois Paul Schimpf speaks to a volunteer during the Red, White and Blue event at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday.
Members of law enforcement carry in the flags before a softball game at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday.
Stearman World War II military aircraft fly over the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday.
The McLean County Republicans man a booth at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
VFW Post 454 prepares to present the colors at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Rd, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
A softball game between firefighters, police and first responders was part of the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Volunteers with the VFW Auxiliary Post 454 were on hand at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Wyatt Larson, 6 and Parker Larson, 4, climb on a firetruck at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W, Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Members of AMVETS Post 270 carry their flag at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Crowds came out to honor and remember those who gave their lives on 9/11 at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Naomi Rogers enjoys the bounce house during the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.