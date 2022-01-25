588 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County’s rolling positivity rate is climbing, as the health department reported 588 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The county’s rolling seven-day positivity rate was 11.5% through Monday and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, McLean County is still experiencing high community transmission.

As of Tuesday, 2,817 people were isolating at home, the McLean County Health Department reported.

Forty-nine McLean County residents were hospitalized because of the virus and a total of 43 COVID patients were in McLean County hospitals.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Carle Health said Carle BroMenn Medical Center had 31 COVID patients, three of whom were in the intensive care unit. This indicates 12 COVID patients are being treated at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center.

McLean County hospitals reported 92% of ICU beds were in use Tuesday and 99% of all beds were full.

Since Monday’s report, 624 people have been released from isolation and are considered to be recovered.

COVID-19 testing efforts continue at local sites. To find a testing site or to make an appointment, residents should go to health.mcleancountyil.gov.

Three COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27

Noon to 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31

To pre-register for a vaccine, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov or call the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To search for vaccine locations available elsewhere, visit vaccines.gov.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.