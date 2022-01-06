584 COVID cases added in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Coronavirus continues to surge in McLean County following the holiday weekend with 584 new cases, the health department reported on Thursday.

The cases bring the total number of people isolating at home to 4,123.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates that McLean County is experiencing a high community transmission rate with a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 20.1% through Wednesday. The rate is based on 710,700 tests conducted in the county.

There are 46 McLean County residents hospitalized due to the virus. Not all McLean County residents are hospitalized in the county and could be receiving care elsewhere. There are 63 people hospitalized with the virus at McLean County hospitals.

Carle Health said Thursday in a Facebook post, 39 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Carle BroMenn, with four of those in the ICU. This indicates 24 COVID patients were in OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center at the time of MCHD's report.

McLean County hospitals are also reporting that 85% of ICU beds in use, 98% total beds in use.

There are several upcoming vaccination clinics for ages 12 and older:

Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lexington Community Center

Jan. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal

Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

As of Wednesday evening, the CDC has endorsed boosters for ages 12 to 15 for the Pfizer vaccine only. The McLean County Health Department as of Thursday will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for children ages 12 to 15 who received their second dose vaccine five months ago.

Registration is available at health.mcleancountyil.gov or by calling 309-888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

