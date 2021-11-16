5 questions with Rhea Mays of HOPE Therapy Dogs of Central Illinois

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Rhea Mays

Position: Coordinator of HOPE Therapy Dogs of Central Illinois

1. How can dogs provide therapy for people?

There is a lot of study on how it affects your blood pressure. It takes the focus off whatever is going wrong, turns it back on the dog and it just helps people relax. In a hospital setting, you can even watch someone’s blood pressure go down on the monitor when they’re petting the dog. We went to the dentist Wednesday with someone who has cerebral palsy and is very uncomfortable in that setting, and the nice dentist allows the dog to come, so when the dog goes with her she’s able to refocus her energy, the fear goes away and the whole process is so much quicker and easier for everyone.

2. Where do HOPE Therapy dogs travel?

All of us are members of Alliance of Therapy Dogs and it’s a national organization. They provide the parameters of testing. They provide the test and the certification, but probably most importantly they provide the liability insurance. That means when we visit places, we come to the door with insurance and that opens the door a little better so that when we go to a school, the school doesn’t have to worry about that practical end of it. We do reading programs, we do behavior management programs, and we spend a lot of time at Illinois State University with their health and wellness program, so we visit Milner Library six times a semester. We have a real close relationship with Carle hospital. We also work with Chestnut. Our group is mostly in this area (McLean County). There are other groups in Peoria and Champaign. We’ve gone other places and we all tend to work together. In addition to nursing homes and that sort of thing, we really go all over because our job is to not be part of the medical end of it. Our job is truly to walk in and say, "Would you like to meet a friend of mine?" and hopefully take a little of the tension out of the room.

3. How many dogs and what breeds are involved in HOPE Therapy Dogs of Central Illinois?

Our group has about 70 dogs. We don’t have that many handlers because all of us have multiple dogs that are all therapy dogs. You can only handle one at a time, so I can’t take all three of mine somewhere at the same time. I have shih tzu, which are small dogs, and they go all the way up to Newfoundland and also dogs of mixed heritage. So, the breed is not specific. It’s not about the breed, it’s about the temperament of the dog, so the dog really has to come to the table enjoying the work. They need to learn some good obedience skills, but they need to come to the table with enough confidence, they have to like people, like interacting with people and not be dog aggressive, because they might end up being within a couple feet of a dog. So, they just have to be that nice, mellow, well-tempered dog that we all want to live with.

4. What is required for a dog to become a certified therapy dog?

They have to have fairly decent obedience skills. You apply to the Alliance of Therapy Dogs organization and the dog is tested. It’s not a difficult test, but then they’re observed a minimum of three times in specific spots in the community. The observer is looking for how well does the dog listen, does the dog appear to be enjoying itself, what’s the relationship with the dog and the handler, because we’re not just evaluating the dog, we’re evaluating the handler and the dog as a team. Sometimes we get really good dogs and not so much handler, and sometimes it’s the other way around, so it just has to be that right mix. You do it once and you’re certified, and annually there is paperwork to do from the agency. The Alliance of Therapy Dogs can ask for a re-test if there’s been a report of negative behavior, if the dog’s been ill. And annually, you have to go to a veterinarian for a physical and part of that physical is to ask the veterinarian, "Do you think this dog is healthy enough to do this work?"

5. What do you do as coordinator for the organization?