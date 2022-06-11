5 questions with Jess Ray, Activity and Recreation Center operations director

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Jess Ray

Position: Director of operations, the Activity and Recreation Center, 600 E. Willow St., Normal

1. What are some things at the ARC that some people may not know about?

The Activity and Recreation Center is a service of Normal Township and is a 40,000-square-foot facility and one of the largest service centers for people age 55 and older in the state of Illinois. It offers 15 different exercise classes of various levels, a fitness center and physical activities like pickleball as well as over 50 free activities per month, including tech classes, art classes, lectures, music enrichment, cards, games and support groups, in addition to peace meal. ARC's mission is to provide programs that promote healthy aging. Currently we have 2,700 total members and see around 415 members on a busy day. The best way to see what we provide is to check out our monthly newsletter on our webpage at activityandrecreationcenter.org. It is filled with all the fun things that are available at the ARC. The operation hours of the ARC are Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2. Are there any requirements to attend the ARC or to become a member?

To participate in the ARC you need to be an adult that is 55 or older and pay a yearly membership fee of $30. Individuals who have SilverSneakers, Silver&Fit & Renew Active can have their ARC membership fee waived following verification. We also have a reduced membership option for those with an annual income of less than $17,820 for a single person or less than $24,030 for a couple. Some activities are open to non-members. The ARC hosts McLean County Health Department vaccine clinics and Red Cross blood drives. In addition, we provide space for community programs such as the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Senior Health Insurance Program, which is a free statewide health insurance counseling service for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers.

3. What is the ARC's Senior Advisory Board?

The Normal Township Senior Advisory Committee was created by the Normal Township Board to advise the board of trustees on the expenditure and use of Senior Citizen Tax Funds. The committee now includes nine members. The volunteers are appointed to three-year terms. The advisory board serves as an advocate for the needs of area senior citizens and supports the operation of the Activity & Recreation Center. The board assists ARC staff with identifying programming to help seniors with physical, educational, mental, emotional and social interests. It also advocates for ARC as a safe place for all and being a great neighbor to our community. The activities range from the Movie Committee, providing recommendations as to what movies will be offered at the ARC; the Veterans Committee, assisting with Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs; to the Health and Wellness Committee, looking into a holistic plan for wellness throughout the aging process that would provide recommendations to ARC staff on related programming.

4. What are the responsibilities of your role as operations director?

I started Feb. 1 after I retired from my job at Illinois State University. My responsibility as director of operations is to work with the Normal Township supervisor and trustees to make sure we are moving forward to meet the mission of ARC. The goal is to help members maintain and enhance their physical and mental well-being. What I love about the job is that I am part of the movement to combat social isolation and its negative impact on older adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Psychological Association, as well as other credible organizations, have identified that loneliness and social isolation puts people at risk for dementia and other serious medical conditions. Having the ARC encourages older adults to keep physically and mentally active and provides them a place to interact with peers, which reduces social isolation.

5. What have you done prior to this position?

Before I joined the ARC I served as the university registrar at ISU. In addition to being responsible for the Office of the University Registrar, which included class scheduling, registration, awarding degrees and maintaining student transcripts, I was also responsible for the Veteran and Military Services Office and Illinois Articulation Initiative Office, which administers the state’s iTransfer website.

